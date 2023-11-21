Wynonna Shares New Version of 'Beautiful Star of Bethlehem'

Wynonna will be hosting NBC's 'Christmas at the Opry' special on December 7.

Nov. 21, 2023

Legendary Country artist and performer Wynonna is sharing a new solo version of The Judds' classic Christmas song “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” today; intimate and heartfelt, listen to it below. 

“ “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” is one of the first Christmas songs I ever remember singing with Mom,” Wynonna said. “We recorded it in 1987 for the ‘Christmas Time with The Judds' album, and I still sing it to this day! Getting to re-record it with my husband & producer Cactus Moser, 35 years later, was so special to me. It's rootsy & raw, as if we're sitting around the fireplace singing together.” 
 
On December 7 at 8/7c, Wynonna will be hosting NBC's 'Christmas at the Opry' special, featuring performances from Kelly Clarkson, Chrissy Metz of 'This Is Us,' Mickey Guyton, Trace Adkins and more. The special will also re-air on December 20 at 9/8c. 
 
With the release of her 1992 self-titled solo debut, Wynonna emerged as a singular force in American music. Beyond the five Grammy Awards, the multi-platinum albums and sold-out tours, the country/soul vocalist built on the Appalachian traditionalism that defined The Judds to create a world where Top 5 dance/club hits were as possible as being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. 
 
Beyond the groundbreaking music she and her mother created as The Judds, Wynonna has grown into her once-in-a-generation vocal prowess with an ease that made people clamor to her. “No One Else On Earth,” “Tell Me Why,” “She Is His Only Need,” “Girls With Guitars,” and “I Saw The Light” set the next chapter in motion for the girl from Ashland, Kentucky who became a global superstar. 
 
Now returning to those roots, Wynonna has embarked on the 'Back To Wy' Tour, a set of shows in which she is performing her debut and sophomore solo albums back-to-back. The next Back to Wy show is in Louisville, KY at the Louisville Palace Theatre; all upcoming dates are listed below.   

TOUR DATES 

11/25 - Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre # 
11/30 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center # 
12/1 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre # 
1/10 - Philadelphia, MS @ Ellis Theater 
2/1 - Key West, FL @ Key Western Fest  

# - Back To Wy Tour  

Photo: Jim Wright



