Wreckno Shares New Single 'DELUSIONAL'

Wreckno shares lead single "DELUSIONAL" off their upcoming third independent PRIDE mixtape, The Fantasy. Out 6/22 exclusively on YouTube, "DELUSIONAL" is a house bop featuring cheeky verses from Detroit's favorite queer rapper and producer. "DELUSIONAL" and the other three new songs on The Fantasy EP will release 6/29 on all platforms.

The single comes ahead of Wreckno's debut at the festival that inspired their artistic career, Electric Forest. Performing over June 23rd-26th, Wreckno will highlight their popstar persona as they perform choreography in their live show for the first time. Brooklyn 3D artist Sarah Banks designed the accompanying psychedelic lyric video.

From a small town in Michigan to being called one of "electronic music's brightest rising stars," Wreckno is a 26 year old queer rapper, producer, DJ creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ people in EDM. His music has charted #1 in TikTok's Pride category (followed by Donna Summer & Madonna), was featured in Fortnite, and has garnered support from some of EDM's biggest acts.

Wreckno's most recent EP, PANSY, explored the concept of reclaiming and finding power in hate speech once used against him. Paper Magazine stated that the release "puts queer empowerment first and obliterates the competition in the process." Their collaboration with Four Loko Records is an exciting next step for the producer and MC, who has previously released on Deadbeats, WAKAAN, and Circus Records.

Four Loko Records is an independent record label primarily focused on releasing singles, created with the sole purpose of putting out awesome content in mind. From developing talent, to established artists, Four Loko Records-in their own words-releases dope s. With "EVERYTHING," it's clear Wreckno is a star in the making with their irresistible sound and uber-creative, convention-busting attitude.

Wreckno's hot DJ summer plans include first-time festival sets at Electric Forest, HARD Summer, Lollapalooza, and Electric Zoo. They'll reveal The Fantasy, their third independently released four-track EP out June 29th, in celebration of PRIDE. Each track is a voyage into the genres influencing Wreckno's sound, style, and performances, and features collaborations from Wreckno's brother 7UDO and their mom.

The Fantasy will amplify the magical surprises in store for Wreckno's debut at Michigan's Electric Forest over June 23-26, starting off with lead single "Delusional" on June 22nd.

Watch the new lyric video here:

Wreckno Tour Dates

June 23-26 - Electric Forest - Rothbury, MI

July 1 - Yonderville Music and Arts Festival - Masontown, WV

July 22 - GRiZMAS in July - Wilmington, NC

July 29 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

July 30 - VELD Music Festival - Toronto, Ontario

August 5 - Solasta Festival - Horse Shoe, NC

September 4 - Electric Zoo - New York, NY