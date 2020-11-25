World of Wonder Announces Frock Destroyers Debut Album 'FROCK4LIFE'

Frock Destroyers, the UK's fiercest girl group formed on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, is returning to say 'Break Up, Bye Bye' to 2020. Gifting audiences with their sickening debut album, Baga Chipz, Divina de Campo and Blu Hydrangea are returning to death-drop 'FROCK4LIFE' on December 11th via World of Wonder Records.

Today also marks the 'ruveal' of Frock Destroyers' very first soon to be stuck-in-your-head single, 'Her Majesty', from the forthcoming album, alongside the album's official cover artwork.

Formed during RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019, Frock Destroyers debuted their highly addictive and fabulous version of 'Break Up Bye Bye' on the hit TV series. The track soon after rocketed through the charts, hitting #3 on iTunes and entered the Big UK Top 40 at #10, the song made 'herstory' by becoming the first-ever Top 10 hit in the UK charts to be performed by a drag group.

Baga Chipz, says: "Oh my god I'm so excited about our new album, Frock4Life, I just can't believe it. We've worked so hard and we've spent nearly a year on it all in lockdown and it's FINALLY HAPPENING. It's going to be amazing; we love all the songs and I think especially coming closer to Christmas time, we all need a bit of cheer and want to put smiles on people's faces. The fans have been so amazing so I think now is the right time to FROCK DESTROY and we're going to take over the world! We want to thank you for all the support. Big fat Baga kiss."

Blu Hydrangea, says: "Break Up Bye Bye and Frock Destroyers was like catching lightning in a bottle and showed the world what British drag is capable of. We want to build on that iconic moment and take over the music industry as the slaggy drag-band that we are! Baga, Davina and myself were handed a golden opportunity to frock destroy everyone with new music and you better believe this album will leave everyone despunked and begging for more!"

Divina de Campo, remarked: "I'm so excited about the album, it's a bit of a Steps going to dinner with Little Mix hosted by three drag queens. There are proper bangers with some tongue in cheek foolishness and great vocals. I cannot wait for everyone to hear it."

The 'FROCK4LIFE' album is produced by World of Wonder Records and distributed by The Orchard. American singer-songwriter and producer Brett McLaughlin, also known as Leland, is songwriter on the album and serves as Executive Producer.

Leland is known for working with some of the world's top artists, including Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Troye Sivan and co-wrote fan favourites such as 'Kitty Girls', 'Break Up Bye Bye' and 'I'm That B****' from across the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World-of-Wonder co-founders, stated "The combination of Leland and The Frock Destroyers is a match made in heaven. If pop music were crack cocaine this is it, with ear worms so addictive they ought to be illegal. We are so proud to be releasing TFD's debut album on World of Wonder Records."

World of Wonder is the multi-award-winning LA based media company that has been bringing the best queer talent, stories and counterculture to mainstream audiences for almost two decades. The creators behind the Emmy® Award winning RuPaul's Drag Race, World of Wonder also produces RuPaul's DragCon, the world's largest bi-annual drag culture convention and has expanded their digital footprint with their specialist subscription on demand (SVOD) service, WOW Presents Plus, available in 161 countries.

FROCK4LIFE will be available on all music streaming platforms on December 11th, from World of Wonder Records.

'FROCK4LIFE' Track Listing

Frockmatica 1 Her Majesty Frockmatica 2 Big Ben Fame Whore Frockmatica 3 Frock4Life How's The Lighting? Break Up Bye Bye Break Up Bye Bye (Much Betta Remix)

