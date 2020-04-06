Worl And 2 Chainz Return With 'Brick On My Face' Video

Following their "Tell Me" collaboration, Worl and 2 Chainz reconnect in a new visual to "Brick On My Face." Watch the Howard Ross-directed video below!

The new clip arrives after the release of "Fake Beef" and "Jefe s," the two latest videos from The Real University's No Face No Case available now at all music retailers and streaming services.

The 2020 XXL Freshman hopeful recently dropped episodes 1 and 2 of his "Babylon in the Jungle" mini doc series with a corresponding soundtrack available now.

No Face No Case arrived amidst a wave of positive reception, including praises from Complex, XXL, Rap Radar, and more. Hot New Hip Hop notes how the crew "joined together to introduce a sonic vision that highlights the Atlanta sound. " No Face No Case features the #TRUsday series of singles released each Tuesday since the start of 2020, including 2 Chainz & Skooly's "Virgil Discount," Sleepy Rose's "Woo," Skooly's "How I Feel (Remix) (Feat. NoCap & Quando Rondo)," and Worl's "New Levels New Devils." The 15-track release features additional appearances from Quavo, NLE Choppa, and Bear1boss, and also includes the previously released posse-cut "Shoot It Out," Skooly's bubbly "Pop Off," Sleepy Rose & 2 Chainz' hometown anthem "Georgia," and Hott LockedN's menacing "G-Wagon."

The T.R.U. crew and 2 Chainz recently graced the cover of Rolling Out magazine where they discuss The Real University with the Atlanta-based publication. The magazine notes of T.R.U., "Their swag is authentic. The flow is on point and their passion is overwhelmingly reminiscent of their multiplatinum-selling head honcho. However, even as comparisons may follow, 2 Chainz is steadfast about them charting their own path."

Following a busy Super Bowl Weekend in Miami, the crew debuted their album during a free concert at Atlanta's Center Stage. The crew recently taped an episode of Family Feud alongside 2 Chainz in celebration and support of the album to air this spring which they also discussed amongst other topics on the Breakfast Club. The collective also sat down for Genius' "For The Record" series to discuss the compilation, took viewers on a journey of their body art with GQ's "Tattoo Tour," and even stopped by The FADER to play "Would You Rather." Watch T.R.U. freestyle on Sway's Universe, including a show-stealing performance from Worl.





