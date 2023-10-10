Word Collections To Provide Global Publishing Administration For TLC's T-Boz And The TLC Music Publishing Catalog As Well As R&B Hitmaker Allen Stone

Word Collections was founded and launched by Jeff Price (formerly TuneCore, Audiam) in July 2020

Oct. 10, 2023

Digital rights management company Word Collections (www.wordcollections.com), has entered in agreements to provide global publishing administration for founding member of TLC and Grammy winner Tionne Watkins (T-Boz), the entire TLC Music publishing song catalog as well as R&B hitmaker Allen Stone.

Word Collections is a first of its kind administration company that removes intermediaries, circumvents black boxes, reduces admin fees, identifies original, live, and cover versions of all recordings of songs and pays songwriters, publishers and authors more money, more quickly with unparalleled accuracy and transparency.  

Word Collections was founded and launched by Jeff Price (formerly TuneCore, Audiam) in July 2020 with an initial focus on global publishing administration for comedians and other spoken word artists. A year later, in August 2021, Word Collections expanded its global publishing administration repertoire to include musical compositions.

Word Collections currently administers the publishing catalogs for Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, Jason Mraz, Grace Potter, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, The 502s, Sublime with Rome, Silversun Pickups, John Oates, Houndmouth, The Walters, Songwriters Guild Of America, Gerencia360, St. Nicholas, Baroness, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, The Offspring's Bryan “Dexter” Holland, Shriekback, DLG., Bazanji, Gomba Music, Robin Williams, George Carlin, Margaret Cho, Jerry Seinfeld, David Cross, Ron White, Bill Hicks, Bill Engvall, Billy Crystal, and numerous other songwriters, publishers, authors and spoken word comedians.



