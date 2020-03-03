Woods Announces New Album STRANGE TO EXPLAIN

Woods return today with the announcement of their new album Strange To Explain, due out May 22 on the band's own Woodsist label. In the years since the psych-folk outfit's acclaimed last pair of releases, 2016's City Sun Eater in the River of Light and 2017's Love Is Love, frontman Jeremy Earl became a father and bassist/producer Jarvis Taveniere relocated from New York to Los Angeles, making Woods a bicoastal band for the first time in its 15-year existence.

The Fader premiered Strange To Explain's first single "Where Do You Go When You Dream?" today, calling the track "permeated with a sense of transformation while still faithful to the lore they've cultivated, a mesmerizing six-minute fever dream scattered with mysteries they've still yet to untangle." In an accompanying interview, Earl describes the song as "the mission statement of the album... A gateway into dream and an escape from everyday reality." Listen to "Where Do You Go When You Dream?" HERE.

Strange To Explain is out May 22 on Woodsist; it is available for pre-order digitally and on CD/LP.

Woods will be touring the U.S. in support of Strange To Explain; all dates are below, with more to be announced soon, and tickets are available HERE.

Woods - Strange To Explain

May 22, 2020 - Woodsist

1. Next To You And The Sea

2. Where Do You Go When You Dream?

3. Before They Pass By

4. Can't Get Out

5. Strange To Explain

6. The Void

7. Just To Fall Asleep

8. Fell So Hard

9. Light Of Day

10. Be There Still

11. Weekend Wind

WOODS ON TOUR

6/12-13: Huichica Festival - Sonoma, CA

6/15: The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

6/17: Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

6/19: Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA

6/20: Getty Museum - Off The 405 Series - Los Angeles, CA





