Wood Belly Releases New Album 'Man On The Radio

Colorado's acclaimed rising Bluegrass/Newgrass/Grassicana quintet WOOD BELLY has released their sophomore album, Man On The Radio, today, January 31. The band has been garnering attention since the release of their 2018 debut album Solid Ground, which was followed by a win at the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition (earning them a main stage performance slot at the 2019 festival),as well as an IBMA Momentum Band of the Year nomination.

Earlier this week, the band partnered with The Bluegrass Situation for an exclusive premiere of the official music video for "Can't Get Behind," the first single released from this new album. Watch the music video now on YouTube. In addition to "Can't Get Behind," WOOD BELLY also offered a glimpse into Man On The Radio with the early release of singles "Gone Are The Days" and "Caroline."

The new 13-track collection was recorded at Swingfingers Studio in Fort Collins, CO with producer Sally Van Meter and engineer Aaron Youngberg, and features special guest fiddler Jeremy Garrett of The Infamous Stringdusters on several tracks.

"We're so excited to release Man on the Radio," says banjo player Aaron McCloskey. "In the past 2½ years we've released 29 original songs via Solid Ground, the 2019 November EP and now Man on the Radio. We've come so far musically and are very proud of this project.

"Man on the Radio was produced by Sally Van Meter, who is an incredible Dobro player, producer and Grammy winner. Jeremy Garrett plays fiddle on four of the tracks and it was a total treat to work with him. We met him during the recording process, and we were lucky to have him sit in on a few festival sets over the summer. He's a super cool guy and an amazing musician. We recorded the album at Swingfingers Recording Studio in Fort Collins with Aaron Youngberg. We also recorded our debut album there and it was a great experience yet again. I feel like we had a killer team behind us and we're very grateful. The tones, arrangements, and harmonies all came out great thanks to our crew!"

To celebrate the release of Man On The Radio, WOOD BELLY--Chris Weist(mandolin), Craig Patterson (guitar), Chris Zink (dobro), Aaron McCloskey(banjo) and Taylor Shuck (bass)--is throwing a special hometown album release party and show tonight (1/31) at The Oriental Theater in Denver, CO. Special guest and album collaborator Jeremy Garrett will join the band on fiddle, and show openers include Billy Failing Band (of Billy Strings) and Grace Clark Band.

The group has shared bills with Del McCoury Band, The SteelDrivers, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Jeff Austin Band, Front Country, Wood & Wire, Trout Steak Revival, Steel Wheels, and many more, and has played an ever-expanding list of notable venues including Mishawaka Amphitheatre (Bellvue, CO), Fox Theater (Boulder), Boulder Theater, Wildflower Pavilion (Planet Bluegrass), and Cervantes' (Denver). Their festival resume includes the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Winter WonderGrass, Northwest String Summit, Palisade Bluegrass and Roots, the Durango Bluegrass Meltdown, the Ogden Bluegrass Festival, Rhythms on the Rio, the Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival, the Wyoming State Bluegrass and BBQ festival, Snowygrass, Grapes and Grass, Rapidgrass, and more.

WOOD BELLY has plans to be out on the road all spring and summer; visit their website for a full list of dates.

Track Listing for Man On The Radio:

Man on the Radio

Can't Get Behind

Gone Are the Days

Caroline

Seagulls

Blue Merle

Where I Belong

Hidden Danger

Old Fool

Troubled Times

Professor Willy's Tonic

A Long Time Coming

Walking Up in Heaven