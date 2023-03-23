Wonky Tonk's 'Mister Peabody Strikes Again' to Benefit Appalachian Farmers

A song about mountaintop coal removal aims to help Appalachian residents, some of whom are working to turn former strip mines into sustainable farmland.

"Mister Peabody Strikes Again," by singer/songwriter Wonky Tonk, first appeared on the 2011 album Music for the Mountains 2, a regional compilation album and concert involving multiple artists, which raised money to oppose mountaintop coal mining.

Proceeds of sales and streams of the Wonky Tonk's digital rerelease of her single will benefit Sprouting Farms, a West Virginia-based organization that educates farmers and works to create sustainable food sources and good-paying agricultural jobs.

"Destructive modes of natural resource cultivation are one of the myriad issues affecting our earth and our bodies, and our hearts are hurting," Wonky Tonk said. "These practices affect our water, our food, our air, our communities and our future. Too often we focus on the problem and we don't offer solutions. Creativity with intention can turn almost any dark night into day and this is what organizations like Sprouting Farms are doing."

Since 2018, Sprouting Farms has helped launch more than 25 new food/farm businesses, provided support to more than 250 West Virginia producers, conducted more than 50 community workshops, engaged more than 200 volunteers and provided healthy, local food to nearly 30,000 West Virginia residents. More information about the organization is available at www.sproutingfarms.org.

"Mister Peabody Strikes Again" is sung from the perspective of an Appalachian woman mourning the loss of her homeland to mountaintop coal removal. The song was inspired by the late John Prine's classic ballad "Paradise" which refers to a character named "Mister Peabody," who represents Peabody Energy, one of several coal companies that have practiced surface mining for many years.

According to Appalachian Voices, an environmental activist group, mountaintop coal removal has leveled or severely impacted at least 500 mountain tops in West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. Though coal companies claim the practice creates flat spaces that can be redeveloped, just 3 percent of former mines are developed, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. Additionally, surrounding streams are left polluted and forests destroyed.

"Since I do not live Appalachia and have not experienced the effects firsthand, this subject is something that requires careful attention and respect," Wonky Tonk said. "I spent hours reading personal blogs of a multitude of mountaintop removal victims and started thinking about John Prine's song, which gave me a vehicle to pay homage.

I felt that anyone who knows John Prine already understands what 'Mister Peabody' means. This song is as much an honor to the art of John Prine as it is a respectful voice given to victims of mountaintop removal."

Wonky Tonk has shared the stage with the likes of Charlie Parr, Marc Cohn, Langhorne Slim, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Billy Prine, The Velveteens, Amigo the Devil, Sunset Rubdown, Cory Branan, Southern Culture on the Skids, and more.

Her discography includes the album Out of the Barn (with her former high school band The Wonky Donkeys), Get On The Train, Super Holy Fantastic EP (with the HulaHooping Bandits), Stuff We Leave Behind (with Frontier Folk Nebraska & Mike Ingram), Love Detox, Lessons & Lovers (with the HighLife), Breaking Patterns (with Juan Cosby), and Alpenglow (with Juan Cosby & Farout).

Wonky Tonk has collaborated with artists including Yonas, Juan Cosby, and Spoken Nerd, and has music featured in the award-winning independent film All Your Friends Are Dead.

She has received multiple Cincinnati Entertainment Awards, and has played festivals including MidPoint Music Festival, Muddy Roots, UTOPiAfest, Mile of Music and Choice City Stomp.

"Mister Peabody Strikes Again" is available through most digital music platforms and at www.wonkytonkmusic.com

Listen to the new single here: