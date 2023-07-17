Wolfgang Van Halen's MAMMOTH WVH Announces Fall Headline Tour

All headline shows go on-sale to the general public on Friday, July 21st at 10AM local time.
With under three weeks remaining until the release of his sophomore album, Mammoth WVH – the brainchild of Wolfgang Van Halen is announcing a headline tour this Fall to support Mammoth II.
The headline run will make stops in Chicago, IL (November 9th), Sayreville, NJ (November 17th), Dallas TX (November 25th) and Seattle, WA (December 3rd) to name a few. The headline dates will feature Nita Strauss as direct support. These dates also come as Mammoth picks up their spot opening for Metallica in the US for their previously announced dates on November 3rd in St. Louis and November 10th in Detroit.
All headline shows go on-sale to the general public on Friday, July 21st at 10AM local time. More information on all Mammoth shows can be found at www.mammothwvh.com.
Continuing the tradition of writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals himself, GRAMMY® Award nominee Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people had already come to know him for. The 10-track collection Mammoth II is slated for release on August 4th via BMG.
From the rocking opener “Right?” to Beatles-esque fade on closer “Better Than You” Mammoth II showcases the growth of Wolfgang as a songwriter, musician and especially vocalist. Songs like “Miles Above Me,” “I’m Alright” and “Waiting” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth is.
The debut single from Mammoth II is the upbeat rocker “Another Celebration at the End of the World” is currently in the Top 10 at Active Rock radio. The music video for that song is an 8:25 introduction to the Mammoth live band that was directed by Gordy De St. Jeor. The video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/yIQH0HcdQnE.
A lyric video for the instant grat track and new live show favorite “Like A Pastime” can be seen here: https://youtu.be/I04dvZMsH3M and also the opus “Take A Bow” can be seen here: https://youtu.be/Uo3QeXqkQcU. Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, Mammoth II was produced by friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette and is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here: https://MammothWVH.lnk.to/MammothIIPR.
Photo Credit: Travis
