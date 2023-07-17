Wolfgang Van Halen's MAMMOTH WVH Announces Fall Headline Tour

With under three weeks remaining until the release of his sophomore album, Mammoth WVH – the brainchild of Wolfgang Van Halen is announcing a headline tour this Fall to support Mammoth II.

The headline run will make stops in Chicago, IL (November 9th), Sayreville, NJ (November 17th), Dallas TX (November 25th) and Seattle, WA (December 3rd) to name a few. The headline dates will feature Nita Strauss as direct support. These dates also come as Mammoth picks up their spot opening for Metallica in the US for their previously announced dates on November 3rd in St. Louis and November 10th in Detroit.

All headline shows go on-sale to the general public on Friday, July 21st at 10AM local time. More information on all Mammoth shows can be found at www.mammothwvh.com.

Continuing the tradition of writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals himself, GRAMMY® Award nominee Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people had already come to know him for. The 10-track collection Mammoth II is slated for release on August 4th via BMG.

From the rocking opener “Right?” to Beatles-esque fade on closer “Better Than You” Mammoth II showcases the growth of Wolfgang as a songwriter, musician and especially vocalist. Songs like “Miles Above Me,” “I’m Alright” and “Waiting” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth is.

The debut single from Mammoth II is the upbeat rocker “Another Celebration at the End of the World” is currently in the Top 10 at Active Rock radio. The music video for that song is an 8:25 introduction to the Mammoth live band that was directed by Gordy De St. Jeor. The video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/yIQH0HcdQnE.

A lyric video for the instant grat track and new live show favorite “Like A Pastime” can be seen here: https://youtu.be/I04dvZMsH3M and also the opus “Take A Bow” can be seen here: https://youtu.be/Uo3QeXqkQcU. Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, Mammoth II was produced by friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette and is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here: https://MammothWVH.lnk.to/MammothIIPR.

Tour Dates 2023

Mammoth II Headline Tour 2023 Nov 4 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave ^ Nov 5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^ Nov 7 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone ^ Nov 9 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre ^ Nov 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation at the Intersection ^ Nov 13 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall ^ Nov 14 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield ^ Nov 15 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live ^ Nov 17 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom ^ Nov 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre ^ Nov 19 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live ^ Nov 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater ^ Nov 22 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues ^ Nov 24 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom ^ Nov 25 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^ Nov 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s ^ Nov 28 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre ^ Nov 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot ^ Nov 30 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory ^ Dec 2 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory ^ Dec 3 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox ^ Dec 4 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^ Dec 7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues ^ Dec 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues ^ Dec 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco ^ Previously Announced Tour Dates 2023 Aug 1 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Event Complex * Aug 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage * Aug 4 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium # Aug 5 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino Outdoors * Aug 7 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! * Aug 8 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion * Aug 10 – Quebec City, QC – Agora Port de Québec * Aug 11 – Montreal, CA – Olympic Stadium # Aug 12 – Mashantucket, CT – The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) * Aug 13 – Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena * Aug 16 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair 2023 * Aug 18 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium # Aug 19 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater * Aug 20 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port * Aug 22 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre ^ Aug 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium # Aug 26 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades ^ Aug 27 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC ^ Aug 30 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theater ^ Sep 1 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium # Sep 3 – Pryor, Ok – Rocklahoma Sep 5 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre ^ Sep 8 – Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico State Fair Nov 3 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center # Nov 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field # ^ Headline Show * Supporting Alter Bridge # Supporting Metallica

Tour Dates 2024 May 24 - München, DE - Olympiastadion München # Jun 7 – Helsinki, FI – Helsinki Olympic Stadium # Jun 14 - Copenhagen, DK – Telia Parken # Jul 5 - Warszawa, PL - PGE Narodowy # Jul 12 – Madrid, ES - Cívitas Metropolitano # Aug 2 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium # Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field # Aug 16 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium # Aug 23 – Edmonton, CA- Commonwealth Stadium # Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field Event Center # Sep 20 – Mexico – Foro Sol # Sep 27 – Mexico – Foro Sol # # Supporting Metallica