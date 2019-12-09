Wiretap Records Launches 2020 Record Club
SoCal based Wiretap Records has launched its 2020 Vinyl Record Club.
As part of the 2020 subscription, members receive a minimum of 10x LPs on the most limited color variant, as well as a guaranteed Test Press from the upcoming year, an exclusive Record Club T-shirt, and more. In addition, each member gets a 1-year subscription to New Noise Magazine.
In 2019, members received albums/LPs from bands including Audio Karate, Decent Criminal, Problem Daughter, Radar State, Burnt Tapes and more.
Get all the details and Sign Up at www.wiretaprecords.com.