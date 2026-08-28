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Winston Liv Releases Debut Album JOAN OF SNARK

The Nashville artist previously released singles Muse, Sugar Baby, and Werewolf ahead of the full-length project.

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Nashville singer/songwriter Winston Liv (they/them) has released their debut album Joan of Snark, an auditory elixir of reflective folk, alternative attitude, and playful pop melodies, creating a dreamy, pensive sound. The album is a collection of coming-of-age songs that express yearning for autonomy, obsessive first love, and insecurity in oneself that all come together to tell the universal story of growing up.

Winston Liv released three singles prior to the album: debut single 'Muse,' followed by 'Sugar Baby' and third single 'Werewolf.'

Joan of Snark is a play on the name of historical figure Joan of Arc, and is Winston Liv's debut album. It is described as an auditory elixir of reflective folk, alternative attitude, and playful pop melodies, creating a dreamy, pensive sound. The album is a collection of coming-of-age songs that express yearning for autonomy, obsessive first love, and insecurity in oneself that all come together to tell the universal story of growing up.

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