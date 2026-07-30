Nashville's Winston Liv to Release New Single WEREWOLF

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Nashville singer-songwriter Winston Liv is set to release the single WEREWOLF, the third track shared ahead of the artist's debut album, JOAN OF SNARK. The song reworks the werewolf archetype away from horror and toward a message of freedom and self-acceptance, with Winston Liv describing it as an anthem for people navigating dysphoria, misgendering, and rejection from others.

'Werewolf' challenges the stereotype of the mythical creatures being scary or ugly, but something that represents freedom and becoming your true self. 'I wanted an anthem that I and others could sing when we are dealing with tough things like dysphoria, mis-gendering, and those people who refuse to understand and/or accept us for who we are.'

It's preceded by the 'bouncy' first single 'Muse' and 'Earworm of the Week' for second single, 'Sugar Baby'.

Joan of Snark, a play on the name of historical figure, Joan of Arc, is Winston Liv's debut album. An auditory elixir of reflective folk, alternative attitude, and playful pop melodies, creating a dreamy, pensive sound. The album is a collection of coming-of-age songs that express yearning for autonomy, obsessive first love, and insecurity in oneself that all come together to tell the universal story of growing up.

Joan of Snark will be released independently on August 28, 2026.

WEREWOLF follows the previously released singles MUSE and SUGAR BABY, both drawn from JOAN OF SNARK, an album Winston Liv has described as a coming-of-age collection touching on autonomy, first love, and insecurity. The album is scheduled for independent release.

Photo Credit: Tabitha Turner



Photo Credit: Tabitha Turner

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