Winona Oak Calls for 'Winter Rain'

Rising pop songstress Winona Oak has unveiled a mesmerizing new single - "Winter Rain" is available now HERE. The track is joined by a strikingly surreal music video directed by Julian Gillstrom and featuring stunning clothing from Chanel, Alexander McQueen and Acne Studios - watch it now below.

"Winter Rain" will also be showcased on the newly expanded edition of Winona's recent SHE EP. SHE was released last fall and was highlighted by the critically lauded tracks "With Myself," "Piano In The Sky," and the remarkable "SHE."

SHE was met with widespread critical acclaim with PAPER premiering the official video for the EP's title track and stating, "Winona Oak is a name you should know...After listening to the danceable, somber and contemplative SHE, you'll understand why." Winona celebrated SHE with a stirring live performance of the title track as part of CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #PLAYATHOME series.

Winona followed with the release of "She (Stripped)," a stunning new version of the title track, as well as a number of exclusive remixes, including reworked renditions by Belgian artist/producer Taska Black (streaming HERE) and Los Angeles trio MUNA (streaming HERE).

