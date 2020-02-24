Willie Shaw Announces Tour Opening for Josie Dunne Amid Debut EP

Singer, songwriter, and pop artist Willie Shaw announces he will be hitting the road opening for Atlantic Records recording artist Josie Dunne. Full routing below and click HERE for tickets and more details!

Earlier this month, Willie released his debut EP Oxytocin. The EP has a striking style composing relatable pop anthems from life experiences. In under two weeks, the project has received over 20k streams and counting. Songs from the project are also featured on Amazon's "Acoustic Chill" and Spotify's "Wild Country" playlists. Click HERE to listen!

Willie said of this EP, "It means a lot to me for a variety of reasons. First, it is a stripped-down version of me that takes listeners back to how I got here in the first place. For a majority of these songs it's just me and my guitar. It's raw and I really wanted the listener to hear me without all of the bells and whistles that production can add to create a sound. Second, there is an emphasis on my ability to write songs. Lastly, these songs are very much a part of my experience and the growing that has occurred over the last few years. Within these stories is a ton of heart, through real life events that I've shared with close friends and family."

Drawing inspiration from artists like Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Ella Fitzgerald, and Louis Armstrong, he has worked towards fashioning a signature sound. It's just the beginning for Willie; he is already recording EP #2 with an anticipated Spring release!

2020 TOUR DATES

May 27 Nashville, TN The Basement East

May 28 Atlanta, GA Aisle 5

May 30 Washington, DC Songbyrd Music House

June 1 New York, NY The Mercury Lounge

June 2 Boston, MA Great Scott

June 4 Detroit, MI Pike Room

June 5 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom





