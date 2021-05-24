Willie Nelson, Family & Friends Back on the Road Again With Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson, Blackbird Presents, Live Nation, and the Outlaw Music Festival Tour are thrilled to be back on the road again. Willie will once again be live and in concert with his family and friends, including Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, Yola, Kathleen Edwards, Ida Mae, and more as part of the 14-stop tour starting this summer. (For artists performing in various cities, please refer to the specific market lineups listed below.)

Tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday, May 27, at 10 AM (local for each venue). VIP packages including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise will be available. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Outlaw Music Festival. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 25, at 10AM local until Wednesday, May 26, at 10PM local through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

"The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can't wait to get back on the road again" says Willie Nelson.

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird and Nelson have developed it into one of North America's biggest annual touring franchises. Musicians such as Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour, sharing unforgettable music memories and unique vendor villages with local food, drinks and shopping in Live Nation amphitheaters across the country.

INFORMATION ON INDIVIDUAL OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Ryan Bingham

Yola

Friday, September 10, 2021

Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov't Mule

Margo Price

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov't Mule

Margo Price

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Saratoga, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov't Mule

Margo Price

Friday, September 17, 2021

Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov't Mule

Margo Price

Saturday, September 18, 2021

Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov't Mule

Margo Price

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov't Mule

Margo Price

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kathleen Edwards

Friday, September 24, 2021

Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Friday, October 15, 2021

Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov't Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov't Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

Sunday, October 17, 2021

San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Ida Mae

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov't Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Wheatland, CA - Toyota, Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov't Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae