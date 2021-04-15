Wilderado Shares Video for Soaring 'Head Right'

Tulsa Indie-rock trio Wilderado have released the video for their rising single "Head Right" today via SPIN's Video of the Day Feature - check it out HERE via SPIN and HERE via YouTube! Released last month via Bright Antenna Records, "Head Right" is a confident and boisterous slice of rock n' roll, building on what the band does best - combining soaring melodies with lush three-part harmonies - and is the first new song released from their forthcoming debut album, due out later this year.

The song, which is impacting AAA Radio starting next week, has seen early support from SIRIUS XM's Alt Nation and hometown station KOSU. Thanks to major playlists like Spotify's New Music Friday and New Noise plus Apple Music's New Music Daily (19 countries) and The New Rock, "Head Right" has already racked up over HALF A MILLION streams and growing.

Towards the end of 2018 and all throughout 2019 we were constantly on the road. In between tours I was flying to different places, meeting producers, working on songs and trying to figure out what it was we were going to do next. Most of the time I would be alone, working with someone I'd never met and going back to hotel rooms where I would usually spin out and wonder what I was doing. The truth is I didn't know what the process of writing with other people was like and felt like I needed to do it before I could say it was something that wasn't for me, or for us. Somewhere in the spring of '19 we were all in Nashville hanging out with a guy named Angelo talking about how sometimes the best way to ruin a song, life, or anything really, is to take it too seriously. That afternoon we wrote "Head Right." It was the first time in forever we had written a song, lyrics and everything, all together. We're happy to share it with you now as it represents a turning point for us as a band, a return to the basics and the feeling of writing music while not caring about much at all. - Wilderado's Maxim Rainer

Formed in the California mountains in 2015, Wilderado has since accrued more than 70 MILLION streams across platforms and 3 MILLION monthly listeners. With several EPS and singles to their name, the band has built a passionate fan base through years of consistent touring with the likes of Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Pete Yorn, Judah & the Lion, Mt. Joy, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise and main stage festival performances at Lollapalooza, BottleRock, Austin City Limits and more.

Stay tuned to http://wilderado.co as the band prepare for their debut album later this year.

Watch the video for "Head Right" here: