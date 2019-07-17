Wilder Woods Unveils Official Video For SUPPLY & DEMAND

Enigmatic singer/songwriter Wilder Woods - a.k.a. GRAMMY® Award-nominated NEEDTOBREATHE frontman and co-founder Bear Rinehart - has unveiled a playful new companion video for "Supply & Demand," featured on his upcoming self-titled debut album, WILDER WOODS. "Supply & Demand" is streaming now at YouTube below following its exclusive premiere earlier today via PEOPLE.com. WILDER WOODS arrives Friday, August 9th via Atlantic Records; pre-orders are available now HERE.

"'Supply & Demand' is a cheeky way to tell someone you love that you want to give them what they need," says Wilder Woods. "I wanted the music video to feel sexy and soulful, but not take myself too seriously while doing it."

A timeless blend of classic soul, infectious R&B, and modern pop, WILDER WOODS is the sound of a veteran songwriter confidently breaking new ground, blazing his own distinctive trail through uncharted territory with comfort and style. Simultaneously vulnerable and self-assured, songs like "Sure Ain't" and "Electric Woman" - the latter joined by a new official video co-starring Rinehart's wife, Mary Reames, and streaming HERE - reflect both the rich well of experience from which they're drawn and the bold leap that they represent, pairing intimate, introspective lyricism with effortless swagger and monster hooks. Recorded at Layman Drug Company studios in East Nashville with producer Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Gin Wigmore), the album sees backing by a top-shelf cohort of co-writers and supporting musicians, including The Watson Twins, Jesse Baylin, Trent Dabbs, Carson Cooley, Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris), and more.

"The project is named after my two sons," says Wilder Woods, "Wilder who is 4 years old and Woods who will be 2 in August. In so many ways, they were the catalyst that made me take the leap and explore this project fully. I wanted to make something that they would be able to look back on in 15-20 years and be proud of their father for taking a risk. Additionally, my wife Mary Reames is my muse in life. They are everything to me and there isn't a song on this entire record that doesn't have a piece of them in it."

WILDER WOODS has already received a bounty of advance praise spanning NPR to Magnet, with Parade hailing "Sure Ain't" as "hauntingly lovely with a delivery that ranges from intense to delicate. Wilder Woods' quiet confidence is mesmerizing." "Wilder Woods' vocals are jaw-dropping," raved Popdust, "the effortlessly and powerfully skates across scales, evoking goosebumps through his growling belts and soft falsetto." "Named after his two sons (Wilder and Woods), it's a bold project committed to building a brand new sound from the ground up," raved Earmilk in its exclusive "Electric Woman" premiere, "foregoing the comfort and security he'd built across a storied career in music thus far."

Wilder Woods will celebrate the release of his debut LP by embarking on a full North American headline Fall tour, kicking off September 5th at Mod Club in Toronto, ON. For more information visitiamwilderwoods.com. Full tour routing below. For more details and ticket information, please visit IAMWILDERWOODS.COM.

WILDER WOODS HEADLINE FALL TOUR 2019

SEPTEMBER

5 Toronto, ON Mod Club

7 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live

8 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

9 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

11 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

13 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

14 Charlotte, NC The Underground

15 Birmingham, AL WorkPlay Theatre

16 Nashville, TN The Basement East

18 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

19 Nashville, TN The Basement East

23 Chicago, IL Metro

24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

25 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

27 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater

28 Omaha, NE Slowdown

30 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

OCTOBER

2 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

4 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

6 San Francisco, CA The Independent

7 West Hollywood, CA Troubador

10 Dallas, TX Trees

20 Hamburg, DE Hakken

21 Cologne, DE Helios 37

23 Paris, FR 1999 Club

24 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

25 Glasgow, UK King Tuts

27 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute

28 London, UK Camden Assembly





