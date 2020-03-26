White Tail Falls Shares Video for New Single 'Fake News'

White Tail Falls has shared the video for his new single, 'Fake News', the title track from his newly released debut EP and the latest track to be taken from his upcoming debut album, Age Of Entitlement, out on May 29th via Physical Education Records.

Watch the video below!

Filmed in Barcelona, the video sees candid and vibrant shots of a beach party cut against the sun-drenched morning after, interspersed with beautiful animations. The video is the first installment, but last to be released, of a trilogy exploring the darker side of our innate desire for comfort, with parts two and three accompanying previous singles 'Give It Up, Son' and 'Disintegrate', which has had support from Lauren Laverne at BBC 6Music.



"The video, created entirely by Craig 'Attacks' Young, begins the three-part story of how our demons haunt us, through hedonism, through time and though space," explains Irwin. "Whilst the lyrics flirt with optimism in how: "If everyone's lying, someone must be, accidentally, telling the truth", the video reflects the sorrow of how what was will never be again, by filming in the same location during and after new year's eve on Barcelona beach."



'Fake News' is the third track to be taken from the debut album, Age Of Entitlement. Throughout the rest of the album, White Tail Falls explores an array of evocative lyrical themes, set against a euphoric and immersive sonic palette touching on influences from the worlds of folk, mellow pop and alternative music.



Opening with the fragile, exquisite, life-affirming 'Body Weight', the album moves through the spirit-stirring R&B of 'Devout' - inspired by Hippocrates' idea of the 'four humors' - to the richly textured title track, led by raw, folk-esque guitar, while conveying a passionate, confessional and intimate narrative set against lush musicality.



In September, White Tail Falls will be heading out on a UK headline tour, with dates in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, London and Brighton. Full dates and tickets are available below.



Having crafted intoxicatingly beautiful soundscapes laden with equally self-reflective and observant lyricism - and with writing informed by the volatility of mental health, dreams becoming spirit-crushing grinds, and an eventual pivot to positivity - White Tail Falls is set to make a beautiful and soul-stirring mark as an exciting new presence.



SEPTEMBER TOUR DATES

2nd- Night People, Manchester (tickets)

3rd- Poetry Club, Glasgow (tickets)

9th- Oporto, Leeds (tickets)

10th- St Pancras Old Church, London (tickets)

24th- Hope & Ruin, Brighton (tickets)





