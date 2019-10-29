Westside Gunn's Announces New Masterpiece 'Hitler Wears Hermes 7'

Griselda's (Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine & Benny The Butcher) ascension, both collectively and individually is palpable. From their inauspicious Buffalo roots, to signing with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Eminem and Shady Records, the Griselda juggernaut has created a real and sustaining moment. That movement is unified, authentic, raw, unfiltered, vivid and raw. And there is no disputing that a real street ethos exists; one that has taken the music industry by storm.

Westside Gunn is the undisputed mogul, mastermind and brains behind Griselda's upward trajectory. Created from the ground up in 2012, Gunn has transformed the label into an Indy (and now major label) empire and done so while negotiating and co-mingling with the industry's most beloved heads of state; Jay-Z (with his Roc Nation deal) and Eminem (Shady Records deal). Lauded for his vision, direction, business acumen and keen ability to spot burgeoning talent, Gunn helped put Buffalo on the hip-hop map and he has since been awarded a key to the city.

From the moment he introduced himself to the masses with his first project Hitler Wears Hermes, Gunn has been the embodiment of what it means to be a diverse artist. Equipped with a dynamic personality, quick wit and charm, Gunn has always used music as a vehicle to co-mingle his love of hip-hop, fashion, art and wrestling (where you will see Gunn front row at every major wrestling event thru the month of November), This multi-faceted approach is also evident on the business side, as Gunn launched Griselda's website portal as a muse for his creative whims; creating, designing and developing Griselda's merch line into highly sought after fashion collections.

we await Griselda to unleash their forthcoming group project for Shady Records, What Would Chine Gun Do, which will be released on 11-29-19, Westside Gunn will present the highly-anticipated seventh installment of his Hitler Wears Hermes series on Halloween (10-31-19) via Griselda Records/EMPIRE. Hilter Wears Hermes 7 features appearances and production from Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Fat Joe, Curren$y, Alchemist, Daringer, Statik Selektah & DJ Drama.

Today, Gunn released the project's first single, "Kool G," featuring Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine and the track is produced by Alchemist & Daringer. "Kool G" was premiered by Apple Music/Ebro/Beats1 and Complex.

Tracklisting & Credits for Westside Gunn's 'HWH7':

1. 'FCKNXTWK' f/ DJ Drama (Prod. by King JVY B)

2. 'Broadway Joes" (Prod. by Cee Gee)

3. 'Size 42' (Prod. by Daringer)

4. 'Connie's Son' (Prod. by JVY B)

5. 'Banana Yacht' feat. Estee Nack (Prod. by Denny Laflare & Diamante)

6. 'GONDEK' (Prod. by August Fanon)

7. 'Kelly's Korner' feat. Fat Joe (Prod. by Statik Selektah)

8. 'Undertaker vs Goldberg" feat. Conway The Machine (Prod. by DJ Green Lantern)

9. 'Whoopy' (Prod. by JVY B)

10. 'Love U' (Prod. by Animoss)

11. 'Kool G' f/ Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine (Prod. by Alchemist & Daringer)

12. 'It's Possible' feat. Jay Worthy & Boldy James

13. 'Lucha Bros' feat. Benny The Butcher & Curren$y (Prod. by Alchemist)

14. 'Westside Gunn Day' (Prod. by JR Swiftz)

15. 'Kensington Pool' (Prod. by M-A)

16. 'Outro' feat. Keisha Plum (Prod. by Alchemist)





