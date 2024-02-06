Weird Sister Relaunches As Final Girl Records; Announces Upcoming Releases & Details SXSW Happy Hour

Independent record label and collective Weird Sister was founded by two witches, Deanna DiLandro and Madison Hetterly, in Brooklyn, NY in 2021. They cast spells, released music, put on shows and began building a community of artists they loved, including Noa Jamir, Madge, Um, Jennifer?, and many more.

Two years later, due to a legal dispute with a band of the same name, the label was left with no choice but to change their name. And now they reintroduce themselves as Final Girl Records. As the classic horror trope is defined, “Final Girls” persevere and survive against all odds. They decide their own destiny.

In a statement, Hetterly and DiLandro had this to say: "Hello babes! We come to you with big news. Our label Weird Sister Records received a cease and desist letter from a band in Nashville. They were unwilling to come to a co-existence agreement or to approve the small adjustments to our name we offered them as an attempt to keep the brand we built and love. Because of this we are left with no choice but to update our name since we do not have the funds to go to court. BUT...from the ashes something even better emerges. We are SO excited to share our new name with you. Please welcome to the world, Final Girl Records! 'Final Girl' is a nod to the classic horror trope, a collective of powerful individuals that perseveres and survives against all odds. They decide their own destiny. Get ready for a year of amazing music, shows, dinner parties, meet-ups and more. THANK YOU to our gorgeous community who has supported us the past two years and we're thrilled for what is in store.”

For the label's inaugural releases, last year's critical darlings Um, Jennifer? will be sharing a taste of their upcoming Girl Class EP, “Glamour Girl,” on February 22 and rising Louisiana-based singer-songwriter Noa Jamir will be sharing “Want To Love” on March 5.

Final Girl Records will be in Austin, TX next month to celebrate, and are excited to be hosting a happy hour at SXSW on Friday, March 15 at City Alchemist, a local BIPOC, queer owned witch shop. Additionally, Um, Jennifer? will be celebrating the single and video release for their third single “Glamour Girl.”

The vibes will be messy, glittery, glitz and glamor. Come draped in your finest silks and dance wildly to The Canvas Collective, Pop Music Fever Dream, and Um, Jennifer? along with special performances by Daniella Darling. Advanced tickets available for purchase here.