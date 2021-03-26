'We Got This' Anthem For Kids By Erica Rabner Released Today

Today, Erica Rabner has released "WE GOT THIS", the title song from an upcoming album of pandemic era anthems and "Real Talk" from real kids, available on April 23, 2021. View the new animated lyric video and stream the song at https://8poundgorillarecords.lnk.to/WeGotThis

WE GOT THIS helps kids navigate the challenges during the continuing pandemic while looking forward toward a brighter future. Crafted in consultation with therapists, social workers, parents, teachers and kids, the new album features 10 original songs and 7 "Real Talk" vignettes where kids explore loneliness, anxiety, and silver linings.

The album sequences like a journey through the past year, from the early days of the pandemic when people saluted first responders and learned that we are "Stronger Together." The songs acknowledge the isolating nature of quarantine and "Waves" of anxiety that many kids (and parents) continue to experience now.

"I wanted to offer optimistic anthems celebrating how we've coped and how we continue to support one another. Now that we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, it helps to reflect on what we have been going through," says Rabner. " I wanted to explore the complexity of these challenges and anxieties in ways that we don't often for kids."

We Got This is the follow-up to The Covid Album, released earlier this year for younger kids. Knowing what young people are tuning into, Rabner and her producer/co-writer Brian Blake arranged these songs with layered pop stylings. "Over and over, kids told me they love Billie "eyelash." After writing some of these songs, I went through Eilish's catalog to make sure I wasn't stealing something."

Among the guests on the album are noted kid-hop artist SaulPaul ("Be the Light"), Disney songwriter/producer Genevieve Goings ("Highlights Reel") , and 2020 children's album Grammy winner Jon Samson ("You're Not Alone" and "Stronger Together"). . Several of Rabner's young fans contributed to the "Real Talk" interstitials, talking about their own experiences coping during the pandemic. Rabner and Blake co-wrote and produced all of the songs during quarantine, with Rabner laying down vocals from her Austin "closet" studio and Blake producing tracks from his Los Angeles studio. Rabner and Blake look forward to collaborating in person again this summer.

SaulPaul says of the collaboration, "Every day I make a choice to see and be the light. Not only is that my truth, it's Erica's as well. And it's a lyric from our song. And just as our missions align, so do our voices." And Goings loves the entire album, calling it "a fresh and beautiful sonic hug for kids, allowing them to feel all the feelings and to hear great, grownup music in the process."

We Got This is the latest release from the new Nashville-based children's label, 8 Pound Gorilla Records. Both SaulPaul and Genevieve Goings are releasing music with 8 Pound Gorilla Records, which has been recognized by Billboard , Kids Rhythm & Rock, and Geekdad for the diverse voices on the roster.

Visit www.8poundgorillarecords.com to learn more.