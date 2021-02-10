We Banjo 3 Will Stream Live From Ireland March 13

We Banjo 3 (WB3) hosts their next epic virtual experience, We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland on March 13, 2021. For We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland, all four WB3 band members will be TOGETHER & PERFORMING LIVE ON STAGE for the first time since the pandemic shut down concerts exactly one year ago. Tune in for this very special March show - streaming live, in real-time, from the stunning Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin.

We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland Tickets and Merch Bundles are on sale now. Act fast to take advantage of Loyalty Early Bird discounted tickets (available on purchases made before 11:59pm EST on Friday, February 12) and exclusive bundles featuring limited-edition event merch items. Each ticket purchase includes on-demand streaming access for 7 days post-event.

We Banjo 3 is humbled to partner with over 55 venues for the We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland livestream. The long list of venues throughout the U.S. and Canada include many of WB3's longtime live show haunts and promoter relationships, in addition to a handful of venues who have yet to host the band in person. Venue partners receive a portion of each ticket they sell through their custom affiliate ticket-link. See the list of partners, and support your local venue using the links found HERE.

Visit www.webanjo3.com for We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland tickets and info.

We Banjo 3 recently released a recording of Tom Petty's "Wildflowers," the title track from Petty's classic 1994 album. The recording, which was premiered by SiriusXM's Bluegrass Junction channel, features Steve Ferrone on drums. Ferrone played in Petty's band, and the Wildflowers album marked the first recording he did with Petty. Listen to We Banjo 3's "Wildflowers" on all DSPs, now.