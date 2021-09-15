Wave Racer Releases New Single 'Dreaming'

Wave Racer has released the latest single 'Dreaming' from his long-anticipated debut album "To Stop From Falling Off The Earth", out October 29.

Ruminating on the stubbornness of post-breakup emotions, 'Dreaming' is a deceptively upbeat pop track, with driving guitar lines underpinning some of the Australian producer's most vulnerable lyrics to date.

"'Dreaming' is about the frustrating feeling when you can't move on from somebody, and they keep popping into your head in ways you don't appreciate," the singer says. "All you have is negative associations and bad feelings about them, so the last thing you want to do is focus your energy on them, but it's all you can seem to do, and it keeps you up at night."

'Dreaming' follows previous singles 'Left Behind' (featured in Waver Racer's set for Porter Robinson's Secret Sky Digital Festival in April) and 'Look Up To Yourself' (performed live for triple j's Like A Version in August), building to the release of "To Stop From Falling Off The Earth". The record's eleven tracks blend together the rush of his trademark glistening, ecstatic 64-bit production with Wave Racers love of quirk-driven pop and, in a first, his own voice, to tell a story of overcoming anxiety, depression, and isolation. Tongue-in-cheek production keeps Wave Racer's trademark bubbliness in the mix, even as the album tackles bigger demons.

Listen to the new track here: