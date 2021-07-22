Waterparks Release 'Snow Globe (Autograf Vs. Waterparks)' Single

Today, Waterparks release "Snow Globe (Autograf vs. Waterparks)," a fresh take on fan favorite track "Snow Globe" from their latest album, Greatest Hits. With the remix, highly-regarded electronic artist/DJ/producer/remixer team Autograf puts a chill and funky spin on the hypnotic lead single. This remix is a co-release by 300 and iconic Dutch dance label Armada.

Autograf describes the process of the track, saying: "Waterparks pumps us up. Despite the clear genre difference, we relate to the band's energy as performers and were excited to emphasize the danceable elements of "Snow Globe" with our remix."

The club-ready rework adds a warped, distorted resonance, mellow vibe and a pulsing beat to enhance the already experimental track.

Waterparks recently released their long-awaited fourth album Greatest Hits which features notable singles "Just Kidding", "You'd Be Paranoid Too (If Everyone Was Out To Get You)", "Numb" and "Snow Globe". The Greatest Hits release marked a brand new era for the band and they have plenty more up their sleeves! The guys are gearing up for a headline tour, A NIGHT OUT ON EARTH TOUR FEAT WATERPARKS, which kicks off this fall.

Listen here: