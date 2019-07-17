Watchet Festival Announces Full Lineup Featuring The Lightning Seeds, Embrace, Reverend & The Makers

WATCHET FESTIVAL, recipients of the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service are proud to confirm their full 2019 line up. With three iconic British bands; The Lightning Seeds, Embrace and Reverend & The Makers set to headline, alongside around 100 other acts including the incomparable Sophie Ellis-Bextor, former Joy Division and New Order Bassist Peter Hook & The Light, Alabama 3 and those sexy things, Hot Chocolate, this year's bill is undoubtedly one of the strongest in the festival's 12-year history.

Organisers Watchet CIC are urging those wishing to come to secure their tickets soon, as yet another sell-out year is expected. Offering exceptional value (adult weekend tickets are just £87.50 +b/f and under 13's go free) more than 90% of the festival's tickets have already been snapped up.

Watchet are also proud to announce a new partnership with Weston College's Music Faculty, who will be showcasing current and past students in the Something Else Tea Tent on Sunday. Elodie Fowler is a 20 year old Degree student whose distinctive Nashville-quality vocal is garnering her a reputation as a true "One to Watch" artist, and TheKeyStoneZ are an exciting four-piece Ska/Reggae/Punk band who are fast becoming regulars on the Westcountry music scene. Don't miss the chance to see these incredible young acts at the early stage of their careers!

Friday night's headliners are iconic Liverpudlian band...The Lightning Seeds. Fronted by Ian Broudie they've achieved twelve Top 20 UK hits including 'Pure', 'Change', 'Sugar Coated Iceberg' and 'You Showed Me'. Along with comedian David Baddiel, they also wrote a certain football anthem called.... 'Three Lions', which you might just possibly have heard of!

Born to a Blue Peter presenter and a film producer, Sophie Ellis-Bextor was immersed in showbiz from day one, so surprises that she has become one of Britain's best-loved celebrities! Not only a multi-platinum selling pop superstar responsible for worldwide hit singles including 'Take Me Home', 'Murder On The Dancefloor', 'Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)', Sophie is also a dancing sensation, having made it all the way through to the Strictly Come Dancing final!

Saturday night's headliner Embrace, are a band who need little introduction having released three Number 1 selling albums in the UK, and more than 15 Top 40 singles, including 'All You Good Good People', 'Come Back To What You Know', and the Chris Martin-penned 'Gravity'.

Sheffield's Reverend & The Makers bring Sunday's proceedings to a close. Fronted by high-octane frontman 'Reverend' Jon McClure, R&TM are one of the finest live acts around, having performed at thousands of venues, including the iconic Wembley Stadium (supporting Oasis).

Now led by Errol Brown doppelganger Kennie Simon, Hot Chocolate features original members Pat Olive, Harvey Hinsley and Tony Connor, who are still performing to audiences all over the world. With classic hits including 'So You Win Again', 'No Doubt About It', and of course the only track to go Top 10 in the 1970s, 1980s and the 1990s - 'You Sexy Thing'.

Watchet also welcomes back Former Joy Division and New Order bassist, Peter Hook (along with his band, The Light), after a triumphant performance at the festival's 10th Birthday 'party' in 2016. Also returning are much loved modern Cornish folk troubadours 3 Daft Monkeys, as will be - of course - Watchet Festival's very own 'house band', The Wurzels.

Watchet Festival is a not-for-profit family festival with amazing views of the West Somerset coastline and beyond. Three live stages host nearly 100 live acts, bringing a wide range of high-calibre musical acts not normally found performing in West Somerset, at a very affordable price.

Watchet 2019 is set to continue the festival's tradition of completely selling out in advance. Those wishing to camp on site are particularly encouraged to buy their tickets as soon as possible as remaining numbers are extremely limited. Full line up and info here: www.watchetfestival.co.uk

Alongside a variety of high quality food stalls, the in-house Cider and Ale Bar prices are kept as low as possible, providing one of the best-value refreshments to be found at any event in the UK.

Watchet LIVE Festival will once again support local charity groups including South West, Elliot's Touch, and the " Stand Against Speed 4 Bethany ". After last year's successful trial, festival-goers can once again donate any leftover unused, non-perishable food to the local Quantock foodbank.

Watchet Live CIC, the community charity behind Watchet Live Festival, are recipients of the 2017 Queen's Award for Voluntary Service; the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK.





