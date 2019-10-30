Watch Megan Thee Stallion in HOTTIEWEEN

Houston's hottest, Megan Thee Stallion, shook the airwaves Monday night as the debut surprise guest for this week's inaugural NPR Tiny Desk Festival. Performing a 7-song set and backed by a live band in the NPR D.C. headquarters, Megan unleashed her biggest hits from Fever and Tina Snow and debuted the new track "fin Around" from 300 Entertainment labelmates Phony PPL, which features a verse from the guest of honor herself and is coming soon. MTS also made a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live last weekend, performing "Handsome" with Chance The Rapper. Read Megan's interview with NPR and stay tuned for her Tiny Desk concert to go up later this week.

Megan Thee Stallion will host two Hottieween parties this week to celebrate Halloween, tonight in LA and tomorrow in Atlanta, in conjunction with her new YouTube trilogy "Megan Thee Stallion P.I. in: Hottieween". The three-episdoe series, conceived by Megan, directed by Teyana Taylor and starring rapper Dave East and influencer Jay Cole, was inspired by campy horror classics and blaxploitation heroines. The first episode launched last night on Meg's YouTube Channel with the second episode airing tonight Oct. 30 at 9PM EST, and the final rising from the dead on Hot Girl Halloween, Oct. 31.

All of this news comes off the heels of Megan's newest release, "Ride or Die" with VickeeLo from the Queen & Slim soundtrack. Megan adds her southern heat to the anthemic bop, topping off another hit-making month for the rapper who also had releases with Gucci Mane and Moneybagg Yo, alongside her own hit "Cash s" featuring DaBaby being certified platinum. Summer may officially be over but the Autumn reign of Megan Thee Stallion is just beginning and this year's Hot Girl Hottieween parties will be the crowning moment!

Watch "Hottieween" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories