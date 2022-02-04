Warren Hue Releases New Single 'Runaway W Me'

Today, 19-year-old Indonesian rising rapper, singer and producer Warren Hue releases his new track and video for "RUNAWAY W ME" via 88rising. The track is the first release from his forthcoming debut album BOY OF THE YEAR.

"RUNAWAY W ME" is an alternative hip-hop track produced by Warren's longtime collaborator South Korean producer, Chasu. The production features a climactic drop that builds up an energetic guitar solo leading into an infectious hook by Warren. On the track, Warren tries to navigate through this new life he's living in Los Angeles and searches for solitude with his relationships, looking to "run away" from some of the stress that comes with the life he's pursuing. The track is accompanied by a psychedelic visual that reflects this sentiment, directed and edited by Mattias Russo-Larsson of "coming of age."

About the track, Warren says "'RUNAWAY W ME' is a song that talks about escaping my current lifestyle in Los Angeles and finding the balance between love and music. It's a love song that mixes in elements of Hyper-pop, trap and hip hop. The process of creating this song was super interesting because we changed the bpm 5 times and used interesting vocal chains to create a psychedelic effect."

Warren debuted the track in front of 30,000 fans at the finale of the 2021 Head In The Clouds Festival in Pasadena, California. "RUNAWAY W ME" follows the release of single "WEST," a mesmerizing track with a reel-to-reel tape loop that feels equal parts nostalgic and triumphant. He has been named an artist to watch for 2022 by NME, Bandwagon, and Ones to Watch, who hailed him as a "sonic chameleon [that] approaches music with a flexibility that is nothing short of infectious." Most recently, Warren Hue was featured on 88rising labelmate Rich Brian's Brightside EP on high energy track "Getcho Mans" that received critical praise from Complex, Pitchfork, V Magazine, Hot New Hip Hop, UPROXX, and more.

In less than a year, Warren Hue has grown from hometown hero to international sensation - featuring prominently in Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack, the pages of The New York Times, and in brand endorsements from Samsung and Microsoft.

Hue emerged in early 2021 with his debut release with the pioneering Asian music collective 88rising, "omomo punk." Upon release the track was playlisted on Spotify's "New Music Friday" in 13 countries including the US, Indonesia and more. Additional playlisting includes Apple Music New Music Daily in 11 markets, Fresh Waves and New This Week. Listen/Watch "omomo punk" HERE. In May, Hue released "Too Many Tears," the lead single from collaboration album Head in the Clouds that features 88rising artists and more. The release was accompanied by the launch of TOOMANYTEARS.AI, where 88rising and Microsoft partnered to develop an audio-visual experience using AI to analyze video of the skyline of the San Gabriel Valley and remix stems from the track.

Watch the new music video here: