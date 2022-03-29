Warpaint Shares New Song 'Stevie'

Celebrated L.A. quartet Warpaint shares a new track today, "Stevie," alongside an immersive video made in collaboration with Fascinated By Everything, an art and technology collective created by Chris Holmes- watch the fully immersive video made for Oculus below.

"Stevie is a love song, pure and true," the band says. "Sincere as it comes with a little bit of Freak. A cosmic celebration of the thing we all look for in life. And our contribution to one of the most beloved song genres."

"Thinking of visuals for 'Stevie' we weren't seeing a story or a performance, but a kind of 'Tunnel Of Love' image kept coming to my head, more like waves of serotonin, what love feels like," Warpaint's Emily Kokal says about the video. "Right around that time Chris showed us what he was working on and it was like, 'Woah, this is way more 'Tunnel Of Love' than we could've imagined!'"

"All of the visuals are made from physical objects, so all of the light color and texture come from the real world and not just computer-generated graphics," Holmes says about the video. "It's been such a joy to work with one of my favorite bands, Warpaint and collaborate to make some inter-dimensional kaleidoscopic beauty to radiate some love and light into this world."

The new track is taken from Radiate Like This, Warpaint's first full length in six years, out May 6-pre-save/pre-order here. It follows "Champion," which Stereogum praised as a "masterful reintroduction" to the band and Brooklyn Vegan called a "chilled-out, atmospheric rock song that finds Warpaint's trademark sound in fine form."

In the six years since 2016's much-lauded Heads Up, Warpaints four members-Emily Kokal, Jenny Lee Lindberg, Stella Mozgawa and Theresa Wayman-have been busy living. Babies, jobs, tours, solo albums, intercontinental and cross country moves all became priorities, presenting mounting logistical challenges to getting the band back together, as they say, and allowing a little space to think "what if we didn't?"

Eventually, though, each of the women found themselves drawn inexorably back together. Warpaint is as much a home for them as a band, having been together for nearly 20 years. They had just completed the foundational tracking sessions with co-producer Sam Petts-Davies (Thom Yorke, Frank Ocean, Skullcrusher) when the pandemic hit and they were forced to retreat to respective safety.

What followed was the making of a wholly different Warpaint album. Physically separated by the pandemic, each musician recorded her parts separately-often in makeshift home studios-before sending on to the next, creating songs layer by layer. Deciding to delay the release until they could tour allowed them to further hone each track, spending more time building and rebuilding than they had in the past. The result is a body of work that is sharper and more focused than any of their previous, each song as tight, beguiling and proud as a diamond.

"I was saying the other day that we should've called this album "Exquisite Corpse", but it was already taken," jokes Kokal, referring to the title of the band's debut EP. Radiate Like This captures what's always been the magic of Warpaint-the delicate interplay of four separate parts coalescing in motion-while somehow allowing each individual to shine a little brighter.

The band will make their live return with a run of shows in the U.K. and Europe this spring with global dates to follow. See full tour routing below.

Warpaint is Emily Kokal (guitar, vocals), Jenny Lee Lindberg (bass, vocals), Stella Mozgawa (drums, vocals) and Theresa Wayman (guitar, vocals). Radiate Like This follows their critically beloved debut EP Exquisite Corpse, 2010's The Fool, 2014's Warpaint and 2016's Heads Up.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

May 9 - La Cigale - Paris, France

May 11 - O2 Academy - Bristol, United Kingdom

May 12 - Albert Hall, Manchester - United Kingdom

May 13 - SWG3 Galvanisers - Glasgow, United Kingdom

May 14 - National Stadium - Dublin, Ireland

May 17 - De La Warr Pavilion - Bexhill, United Kingdom

May 18 - The Roundhouse - London, United Kingdom

May 20 - Huxleys - Berlin, Germany

May 21 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

May 22 - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany

May 24 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 26 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

May 28 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

June 1 - Zorlu Performing Arts Center - Istanbul, Turkey

June 3 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, Spain