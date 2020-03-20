Wankelmut & SVEA Link Up on 'Give & Take'

Multi-platinum DJ and producer Wankelmut has collaborated with up-and-coming Swedish singer-songwriter SVEA on new single 'Give & Take', out now.

Listen below!

A sophisticated dance pop track combining SVEA's slick vocals with euphoric piano chords and floorfilling kick drums, 'Give & Take' possesses all the attributes necessary to storm charts and dancefloors alike.

SVEA explains: "I wrote 'Give & Take' a while ago and never wanted to rush it out because it's one of my favourite ones... so when I heard Wankelmut wanted to finish it up and release the song together with me it felt just right. I love the song and I can't wait to get it out!"

Wankelmut adds: "With 'Give & Take', which was done during the winter period in my Berlin studio, I am very happy to have a 'Big Tune' out there. Together with Sweden's finest female singer 'SVEA' we created a song which has the potential for a summer anthem in 2020."

Real name Jacob Dilssner, Berlin Based Wankelmut shot to fame in 2012 with his multi-platinum-selling remix of 'Reckoning Song' by Israeli singer-songwriter Asaf Avidan. Wankelmut had a similar level of success the following year with a remix of his collab with Australian singer-songwriter Emma Louise, 'My Head Is A Jungle', reaching #5 in the UK Official Singles Chart.

Touted as Sweden's new pop queen, 'Give & Take' follows on from SVEA's acclaimed debut EP 'This Is'. Released early last year, the record showcased the young artist's talent as a developing songwriter, holding nothing back with her raw and emotional lyrics.

An infectious slice of modern pop, 'Give & Take' is poised to reach the heights of previous Wankelmut smashes 'My Head Is A Jungle' and 'Reckoning Song'.





