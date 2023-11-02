Wade Hayes Sets 'Old Country Still Rocks' Album Release Date

The album is due out ­­­­­­November 17, 2023 on Conabar Records.

Nov. 02, 2023

Wade Hayes has always paid homage to the traditional country music of his roots while establishing his own legacy in the genre. Now the Oklahoma Country Music Hall of Famer takes his admiration for classic country music a step further with Old Country Still Rocks, an 11-song set that celebrates his heroes, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Bob Wills, Merle Haggard and other icons due out ­­­­­­November 17, 2023 on Conabar Records.

 “I’ve always wanted to make a record covering some of my favorite country songs,” Hayes says. “You couldn't find a better batch of songs to find out where I came from, what influenced me and why I do the style of music that I do. Honestly, I could do another covers album tomorrow of songs that didn't make the cut. There are so many great country songs that sound just as relevant today as they did when they were first hits.”

His first full-length album since 2019’s Who Saved Who, the new collection kicks off with the relatable anthem “Old Country Still Rocks.” The song, which is also the album’s focus track finds Hayes name-checking Waylon, Willie, Haggard, Joe Diffie and other favorites while celebrating the swagger those honk tonk heroes brought to their incredible catalog of hits. These songs were part of his musical education as he grew up playing in Oklahoma clubs with his father Don, a well-respected local musician.

Hayes puts his distinctive touch on such beloved hits as Willie’s “Whiskey River,” Keith Whitley’s “I’m Over You” and George Strait’s “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind,” but he was also mindful to serve up some more obscure gems like Haggard’s “Can’t Break the Habit.” He also delivers a poignant cover of the Patty Loveless hit “Here I Am” that breathes new life into the emotional Tony Arata-penned ballad. He concludes the collection with an uplifting take on the gospel singalong “I’ll Fly Away.”

He also serves up a potent rendition of his pal Johnny Lee’s hit “One in a Million,” a song that is especially meaningful to him because it was written by his mentor Chick Rains. The song takes Hayes back to his early days in Nashville when he played in Lee’s band until the wee hours and then would get up early to be at his construction job. Those long days of burning the candle at both ends inspired his debut hit “Old Enough to Know Better.’

Born with working man’s hands, a poet’s heart and an undeniably powerful voice, Wade Hayes continues to entertain fans and his passion for country music has never dimmed. He’s currently writing songs for his next album and his tour schedule has never been busier.



