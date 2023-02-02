WESSON Releases New Single 'Made Me Happy'

UK alt/rock band WESSON have just unveiled their new single "Made Me Happy!" With a raw and honest touch, you can feel the intimacy of the track's lyrics and the emotions behind them.

WESSON is a British alt/rock band led by singer/songwriter Chris Wesson. Based in Milton Keynes, the four-piece band was formed under the mutual decision to find like-minded souls who needed music as part of their everyday life and essence to their being. Along with bassist Callum, guitarist Jimmy, and drummer Dale, WESSON creates music which is relatable, conversational and meaningful.

With each band member coming from a different musical background, WESSON soaks up an amalgam of influences, resulting in a collective mix of pop, punk rock and indie with soaring vocal parts and an overall sound which is entirely its own.

Emitting a gritty rock undertone, bold melodic bass riffs and driving drum beats, WESSON delivers a soundtrack to everyday life events, touching on reflections and memories that pass them by. Their organic approach to songwriting allows their music to be honest and identifiable. Spreading messages of living unapologetically, the band shares, "We hope to inspire others to be honest with their life and not be frightened to be themselves."

Following the release of their 2022 hit "Voices", the band returns with "Made Me Happy" a track stemming from personal life experiences. With a raw and honest touch, you can feel the intimacy of the lyrics and emotions behind them. Chris shares, "I believe that everyone has a unique perspective to every situation and we try to tap into that, to create a distinctive experience for every listener."

Showcasing their unique character, "Made Me Happy" is an infectious indie/rock anthem, bursting with energetic instrumentation, soaring harmonies and a catchy as hell chorus. Taking the listener on a musical journey, "Made Me Happy" keeps you engaged from start to finish.

Having gigged across the UK, supporting artists such as The Bluetones, Callum Beattie and Lucy Spraggan, WESSON are set for an exciting 2023, with more releases and gigs to be announced soon.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Nichola O'Donnell