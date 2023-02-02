Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WESSON Releases New Single 'Made Me Happy'

WESSON Releases New Single 'Made Me Happy'

WESSON creates music which is relatable, conversational and meaningful. 

Feb. 02, 2023  

UK alt/rock band WESSON have just unveiled their new single "Made Me Happy!" With a raw and honest touch, you can feel the intimacy of the track's lyrics and the emotions behind them.

WESSON is a British alt/rock band led by singer/songwriter Chris Wesson. Based in Milton Keynes, the four-piece band was formed under the mutual decision to find like-minded souls who needed music as part of their everyday life and essence to their being. Along with bassist Callum, guitarist Jimmy, and drummer Dale, WESSON creates music which is relatable, conversational and meaningful.

With each band member coming from a different musical background, WESSON soaks up an amalgam of influences, resulting in a collective mix of pop, punk rock and indie with soaring vocal parts and an overall sound which is entirely its own.

Emitting a gritty rock undertone, bold melodic bass riffs and driving drum beats, WESSON delivers a soundtrack to everyday life events, touching on reflections and memories that pass them by. Their organic approach to songwriting allows their music to be honest and identifiable. Spreading messages of living unapologetically, the band shares, "We hope to inspire others to be honest with their life and not be frightened to be themselves."

Following the release of their 2022 hit "Voices", the band returns with "Made Me Happy" a track stemming from personal life experiences. With a raw and honest touch, you can feel the intimacy of the lyrics and emotions behind them. Chris shares, "I believe that everyone has a unique perspective to every situation and we try to tap into that, to create a distinctive experience for every listener."

Showcasing their unique character, "Made Me Happy" is an infectious indie/rock anthem, bursting with energetic instrumentation, soaring harmonies and a catchy as hell chorus. Taking the listener on a musical journey, "Made Me Happy" keeps you engaged from start to finish.

Having gigged across the UK, supporting artists such as The Bluetones, Callum Beattie and Lucy Spraggan, WESSON are set for an exciting 2023, with more releases and gigs to be announced soon.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Nichola O'Donnell



90s Shoegaze Pioneers Lilys Announce February East Coast Dates Photo
'90s Shoegaze Pioneers Lilys Announce February East Coast Dates
'90s shoegaze pioneers Lilys have announced February East Coast tour dates. The band's East Coast tour will include shows in Philadelphia, Baltimore and New York City and more. The Philadelphia show will include visuals by Klip Collective and marks the first time the band has played in town since 2015.
Sunnsetter Announces New LP & Shares Always Talk, Never Speak Single Photo
Sunnsetter Announces New LP & Shares 'Always Talk, Never Speak' Single
Sunnsetter — the solo project of multi-instrumentalist, composer, and recording engineer + Zoon/OMBIIGIZI collaborator Andrew McLeod — announces a brand new LP entitled The best that I can be. As described by McLeod, much of the album was recorded in a transition period between when he lived in Hamilton with Daniel Monkman (Zoon).
Alberta Cross Releases Between You And Me From New Album Photo
Alberta Cross Releases 'Between You And Me' From New Album
The London-based rock band Alberta Cross released a new single “Between You And Me” from their forthcoming album Sinking Ships out March 31 via Dark Matter / AMK distributed through Kartel Music Group. The album is now available for pre-order and tickets are on sale for their album release show at OMEARA in London on April 4.
Telex Shares New EP Collated From Forthcoming Box Set Photo
Telex Shares New EP Collated From Forthcoming Box Set
Telex are getting set to release a box set collating the long-awaited remastered reissues of their 6 studio albums, Looking for Saint-Tropez (1979), Neurovision (1980), Sex (1981), Wonderful World (1984), Looney Tunes (1988) and How Do You Dance? (2006). Remastered and newly mixed from the original tapes by Dan Lacksman and Michel Moer.

From This Author - Michael Major


Meron T Releases New Single 'State of Mind'Meron T Releases New Single 'State of Mind'
February 1, 2023

In 2020 she saw success with her collaborative single ‘Standing There’ - off the debut album from ‘The  Silhouettes Project’ - bringing in a new audience and seeing Meron reach her first Million streams. Following on from the success of her 2018 single ‘Hunny’, and more recently ‘Can We’ and ‘Escape’, Meron T released her debut project - Mirage EP.
Atlas Maior Releases Title Single 'Hadal' From Upcoming AlbumAtlas Maior Releases Title Single 'Hadal' From Upcoming Album
February 1, 2023

The album offers the 1st collection of compositions written by Josh Peters, & Joshua Thomson informed by the Arab maqamat modal system, Ghanaian Highlife, Brazilian samba, & gulf rhythms from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can be heard on songs “Basalt,” & “Hadal.”
The Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New BookThe Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New Book
February 1, 2023

“AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” will follow RuPaul’s Drag Race over its first ten years, encompassing the show's first 14 seasons. “AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” tells a unique social history by way of stories from the people who lived it: the creators of the show, the contestants, the crew, the judges, and even some key (famous) fans. 
DRAGONSLAYER to Debut on 4K Ultra HD in MarchDRAGONSLAYER to Debut on 4K Ultra HD in March
February 1, 2023

Phil Tippett (Star Wars, Jurassic Park) created the film’s special effects, pioneering a new technique called “go motion” that incorporates blurring into each frame for more realistic images.  Vermithrax Pejorative, the fire-breathing creature at the center of the story, was created using a combination of go motion and 16 massive dragon puppets.  
Gord Downie (Tragically Hip) & Bob Rock Share New SingleGord Downie (Tragically Hip) & Bob Rock Share New Single
February 1, 2023

Arts & Crafts is proud to premiere “The Moment Is A Wild Place,” the latest single from the long-fabled collaboration between Gord Downie, late frontman of legendary Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, and GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/musician Bob Rock.
share