WE BRIDGE Music Festival and Expo to Return to Las Vegas with Hwasa, Jessi, Dynamic Duo, and More

WE BRIDGE, the three-day convention and two-day music festival celebrating Asian entertainment and culture, has announced their return to Las Vegas on April 26-28 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The industry's trailblazing icons DYNAMIC DUO, HWASA and JESSI will be performing at the 12,000-seat arena show who will be joined by boy group CRAVITY as well as up-and-coming groups KISS OF LIFE, and AMPERS&ONE who will be making their U.S. debut on the WE BRIDGE stage. Artist announcements will continue to be unveiled via the WE BRIDGE social media channels, culminating in the full lineup reveal just before ticket sales open next week.

Building off of 2023's wildly successful inaugural event that showcased performances, panel conversations, and fan engagements with ENHYPEN, MONSTA X, Jessi, BamBam, KANGDANIEL, Dreamcatcher, CIX, ONEUS, VIVIZ, and BE'O, the 2024 iteration is set to return with an even wider variety of entertainment. WE BRIDGE's vision is to shine a light on Asian artists and their artistry by providing a platform for emerging talent to make their U.S. introduction and reuniting legendary names with their fans alongside today's current artists who are paving the way for Asian entertainment. Furthermore, the event strives to build a space for all fandoms to unite and connect with their online friends in real life for a community and experience unlike any other.

One of the favorites returning as part of WE BRIDGE's annual programming is the GRAMMY Museum Stage where artist engagements, hosted by Emily Mei, will be held throughout the three-day expo and open to all expo passholders. Hi-touch events with the artists will follow each panel, accessible to all ticket holders of qualifying tiers. Another fan favorite returning to the expo is the art gallery, partnering with pop culture curators and creators to showcase the work of some of Asia and Asian America's finest visual artists and their work.

WE BRIDGE is presented by premier global entertainment company Infinite Prospects Entertainment (IPE) with the support of MGM Resorts International. IPE is best recognized as the team who turned the Las Vegas Strip purple in April 2022 for ‘The City' project with megastar group BTS who performed four sold-out nights of their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage' tour at Allegiant Stadium. The company also recently worked with K-pop living legend The RAIN for the U.S. leg of his highly anticipated comeback world tour. With the explosion of Asian influence on mainstream pop culture around the world and its tremendous impacts across music, film, art, and fashion, WE BRIDGE's mission is to connect these various creative expressions and the artists and cultures that are fueling them within one epic experience. The result is a multi-sensory, live event that immerses attendees into a curated world that bridges what is now, new, and next in all aspects of Asian pop culture.

“I'm honored to be bringing back a celebration of Asian culture to Las Vegas, one of the entertainment capitals in the world where we can introduce our favorite artists and new talent to American fans,” said Alex Kang, CEO of Infinite Prospects Entertainment. “Last year was our first humble beginning in bringing this kind of experience, and with the continued rise of Asian prominence in mainstream culture and entertainment, we are proud to bring more access to diverse global artists and brands for our community. With this awareness, WE BRIDGE Music Festival and Expo is coming back and will be bigger this year. We are happy to be teaming up with past partners, such as the GRAMMY Museum and MGM Resorts who helped make WE BRIDGE 2023 a huge success.”

Chris Baldizan, MGM Resorts' Executive Vice President of Entertainment, said, “We are proud to once again partner with Alex Kang and his team as WE BRIDGE returns to Mandalay Bay for a second consecutive year. We look forward to another successful event, providing guests with a one-of-a-kind entertainment option combining live music with immersive experience.”

“We are excited for our continued partnership with WE BRIDGE,” said Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. “WE BRIDGE isn't just an event; it's a vibrant platform for cultural exchange and artistic expression, which aligns with the Museum's mission and values. We look forward to our second year of collaboration and the opportunity to again showcase our renowned public programming alongside our unwavering commitment to diversity and heritage across communities and music's many genres. ”

Projected to be one of the largest West x East Asian-centric events of the year, get up-to-date news by following @webridgeexpo on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, and join the conversation using #webridge2024 and #nownewnext. For all information on WE BRIDGE Music Festival and Expo, please visit Click Here.