WATERPARKS to Launch (ALMOST) NO BARRICADE TOUR, Share TELL ME WHY Video
The video features Mark Hoppus, Dillon Francis, Eric Nally, and Danny Elfman.
Waterparks have released an official music video for TELL ME WHY, the opening track from the band's new album JINX, while also announcing dates for THE (ALMOST) NO BARRICADE TOUR. The tour is set to begin in Salt Lake City, Utah at Soundwell, with tickets to go on sale locally beginning the day after the announcement.
The song, which includes features from Mark Hoppus, Dillon Francis, Eric Nally As God and Danny Elfman As The Devil, explores existential anxiety through a darkly comedic near-death experience, following Awsten Knight as he confronts mortality, the afterlife, and the questions that haunt him about life's meaning.
On JINX, Waterparks turn inward and outward at once, unpacking existential dread, the disorienting cost of visibility, and all-consuming relationships to expose a world where nothing quite makes sense, but the desperation to find meaning, connection, or even escape never lets up. The album opens with cinematic flair juxtaposed with emotional intimacy: 'TELL ME WHY' is a story of death, purgatory, confrontation, and return.
That deliberate juxtaposition runs throughout JINX, with each song asserting its purpose rather than blending into a palette. 'PROWLER' is a study in isolation and reckoning. 'RED GUITAR' snaps in the opposite direction, with swaggering hooks. 'IF LYRICS WERE CONFIDENTIAL' folds cutting internal commentary into a song that thrives on tension. Even at its most aggressive or surreal, JINX remains tightly composed, its chaos less accidental than thoughtfully curated.
That multiplicity has always defined Waterparks. The band lives in the tension between charm and abrasion, sincerity and irreverence, building songs that can disarm as quickly as they hit. It's a balance that runs across all six albums thus far. Each era raises the stakes. The scope widens, the ideas sharpen, and the band keeps moving forward, faster than expectations can settle around them.
'This album came from so many versions of me,' Knight observes, with a knowing laugh. 'There's, like, ten versions of me on it, looking back. Like, 'Damn, we had the whole crew here.''
'My creative competition is me,' Knight continues. 'And I'm hard to beat.'
Waterparks writes anthems that define artistic eras, emotionally precise, sonically distinct, and color-coded. Awsten Knight, Geoff Wigington, and Otto Wood have built one of modern rock's most vibrant, shapeshifting catalogs, reaching 1 billion streams and a No. 1 Alternative Album in the U.S.
Tracklist
TELL ME WHY (FEATURING Danny Elfman, MARK HOPPUS, ERIC NALLY, AND Dillon Francis)
RED GUITAR
IF LYRICS WERE CONFIDENTIAL
PROWLER
BETTER THAN THERAPY
NOBODY BUT YOU
NO NO NO NO NO
PLAYING MUSIC
MIRAGE
TASTES LIKE TANGERINE
ANY MINUTE NOW
GIRLS NEED GUNS
Tour Dates
October 27 - Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
October 29 – Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
October 31 – Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
November 2 – Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre
November 4 – Milwaukee, WI - Rave Bar
November 5 – Milwaukee, WI - Rave Bar
November 6 – Milwaukee, WI - Rave Bar
November 8 – Lakewood, OH - The Roxy
November 10 - New Haven, CT – Toads
November 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
November 13 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
November 14 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
November 16 – Towson, MD - The Recher
November 17 – Towson, MD - The Recher
November 20 – Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
November 21 – Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
November 22 – Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
November 24 – Orlando, FL - House of Blues
November 28 – Houston, TX - Scout Bar
November 29 – Houston, TX - Scout Bar
December 2 – Tucson, AZ - La Rosa
December 4 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC
December 6 – Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
December 7 – Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10am local time at www.waterparksband.com/tour.
The TELL ME WHY video features Mark Hoppus, Dillon Francis, Eric Nally as God, and Danny Elfman as The Devil, and follows Awsten Knight through a comedic near-death experience touching on mortality and the afterlife. Tour stops are scheduled across cities including Denver, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Asbury Park, and Houston, with VIP packages to be made available.