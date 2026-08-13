WATERPARKS to Launch (ALMOST) NO BARRICADE TOUR, Share TELL ME WHY Video

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Waterparks have released an official music video for TELL ME WHY, the opening track from the band's new album JINX, while also announcing dates for THE (ALMOST) NO BARRICADE TOUR. The tour is set to begin in Salt Lake City, Utah at Soundwell, with tickets to go on sale locally beginning the day after the announcement.

The song, which includes features from Mark Hoppus, Dillon Francis, Eric Nally As God and Danny Elfman As The Devil, explores existential anxiety through a darkly comedic near-death experience, following Awsten Knight as he confronts mortality, the afterlife, and the questions that haunt him about life's meaning.

On JINX, Waterparks turn inward and outward at once, unpacking existential dread, the disorienting cost of visibility, and all-consuming relationships to expose a world where nothing quite makes sense, but the desperation to find meaning, connection, or even escape never lets up. The album opens with cinematic flair juxtaposed with emotional intimacy: 'TELL ME WHY' is a story of death, purgatory, confrontation, and return.

That deliberate juxtaposition runs throughout JINX, with each song asserting its purpose rather than blending into a palette. 'PROWLER' is a study in isolation and reckoning. 'RED GUITAR' snaps in the opposite direction, with swaggering hooks. 'IF LYRICS WERE CONFIDENTIAL' folds cutting internal commentary into a song that thrives on tension. Even at its most aggressive or surreal, JINX remains tightly composed, its chaos less accidental than thoughtfully curated.

That multiplicity has always defined Waterparks. The band lives in the tension between charm and abrasion, sincerity and irreverence, building songs that can disarm as quickly as they hit. It's a balance that runs across all six albums thus far. Each era raises the stakes. The scope widens, the ideas sharpen, and the band keeps moving forward, faster than expectations can settle around them.

'This album came from so many versions of me,' Knight observes, with a knowing laugh. 'There's, like, ten versions of me on it, looking back. Like, 'Damn, we had the whole crew here.''

'My creative competition is me,' Knight continues. 'And I'm hard to beat.'

Waterparks writes anthems that define artistic eras, emotionally precise, sonically distinct, and color-coded. Awsten Knight, Geoff Wigington, and Otto Wood have built one of modern rock's most vibrant, shapeshifting catalogs, reaching 1 billion streams and a No. 1 Alternative Album in the U.S.

Tracklist

TELL ME WHY (FEATURING Danny Elfman, MARK HOPPUS, ERIC NALLY, AND Dillon Francis)

RED GUITAR

IF LYRICS WERE CONFIDENTIAL

PROWLER

BETTER THAN THERAPY

NOBODY BUT YOU

Gwen Stefani

NO NO NO NO NO

PLAYING MUSIC

MIRAGE

TASTES LIKE TANGERINE

ANY MINUTE NOW

GIRLS NEED GUNS

Tour Dates

October 27 - Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

October 29 – Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

October 31 – Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

November 2 – Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

November 4 – Milwaukee, WI - Rave Bar

November 5 – Milwaukee, WI - Rave Bar

November 6 – Milwaukee, WI - Rave Bar

November 8 – Lakewood, OH - The Roxy

November 10 - New Haven, CT – Toads

November 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

November 13 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

November 14 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

November 16 – Towson, MD - The Recher

November 17 – Towson, MD - The Recher

November 20 – Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

November 21 – Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

November 22 – Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

November 24 – Orlando, FL - House of Blues

November 28 – Houston, TX - Scout Bar

November 29 – Houston, TX - Scout Bar

December 2 – Tucson, AZ - La Rosa

December 4 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC

December 6 – Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

December 7 – Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10am local time at www.waterparksband.com/tour.

The TELL ME WHY video features Mark Hoppus, Dillon Francis, Eric Nally as God, and Danny Elfman as The Devil, and follows Awsten Knight through a comedic near-death experience touching on mortality and the afterlife. Tour stops are scheduled across cities including Denver, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Asbury Park, and Houston, with VIP packages to be made available.

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