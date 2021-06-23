WALLICE Shares New Spotify Single 'Nothing Scares Me'

LA-based singer/songwriter Wallice released her debut EP Off The Rails earlier this month to worldwide acclaim with critics raving about her razor sharp songwriting and ability to deliver effortless indie pop rock anthems. Now Wallice is pleased to announce she is part of Spotify's Fresh Finds independent artist program, and is today sharing her new Spotify Single "Nothing Scares Me," produced by her long time collaborator marinelli and producer extraordinaire Ariel Rechtshaid.

Wallice's laid-back delivery has a catchy, pop-punk energy, but simple this song is not -- layering intricate sonic details, the production plays with dynamics, reverb, and soaring guitars, shifting from high-energy fist-pumping vocals to introspective moments, all in less than three minutes.

Listen to "Nothing Scares Me" HERE.

Wallice says of the track, "'Nothing Scares Me' continues on the central theme from my recent EP Off the Rails. Sometimes I feel like life is going by too fast. It's easy to get so preoccupied thinking about what's coming next that I forget to enjoy the present. It feels like I'm missing out on the moment since life won't slow down enough for me to get out of my head in time to appreciate it. 'Nothing Scares Me' tries to explore that feeling."

Wallice first made her mark with "Punching Bag," an instantly relatable lo-fi anthem on unrequited friendship, then came "23," a tongue-in-cheek contemplation on the urgency to come of age. Next up was "Hey Michael" a hilarious and cutting observation on the perils of modern dating and questionable friendships and then Wallice dropped "Off The Rails" a song which serves her signature wit and razor sharp lyricism on an indie-pop platter of perfection. Stream/purchase Off The Rails HERE.

Wallice was recently featured in Vogue's musician portfolio alongside artists like Ant Clemons, Empress Of, Kaytranada, Sir Chloe, and more.

Listen here: