WALLICE Announces New EP 'Mr Big Shot' and Shares New Single 'Best Friend'

Hot off the heels of a US Jawny tour and with more dates on the horizon with The 1975, Wallice is back with big news. Her new Mr Big Shot EP will be released via Dirty Hit on Friday, June 23rd.

The EP is yet another triumph in songwriting, with Wallice giving a masterclass in Gen Z's hopes, dreams and failures. Today we are getting our first look at new music with Wallice gifting us the new song "Best Friend."

The song is a nostalgic, gritty, angsty look at friendship, romantic and/or platonic as Wallive explains "A recurrent theme in my music has been friendship. I think this song can easily relate to both friendship and the friendship within a romantic relationship. I've had a couple falling outs with various friends throughout my life, I think it's just part of life and growing up. Even though that friendship might not serve you anymore it's still so easy to reminisce on it and miss it."

This marks Wallice's first new single following "Japan" and her EP, 90s American Superstar, last year. The indie pop wunderkind has swiftly become an artist to watch, with her tongue-in-cheek, self-effacing anthems that capture the anxiety of growing up. Wallice is also hitting the road for a string of headline shows this summer which kicks off in Toronto on June 19th, with stops in Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Wallice Live Dates - US Dates in bold

4/04 - Bangkok, TH - IMPACT Arena*

4/08 - Perth, AUS - Red Hill Auditorium*

4/10 - Adelaide, AUS - Adelaide Entertainment Centre*

4/11 - Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena*

4/12 - Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena*

4/14 - Sydney, AUS - ICC Sydney*

4/15 - Brisbane, AUS - Riverstage*

4/16 - Sydney, AUS - Qudos Bank Arena*

4/19 - Wellington, NZ - TSB Arena*

4/21 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena*

5/03 - Manila, PH - Mall of Asia Arena*

5/04 - Manila, PH - Mall of Asia Arena*

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Block Party

5/31 - Glasgow, UK - The Poetry Club

6/01 - Manchester, UK - YES (The Basement)

6/02 - London, UK - Moth Club

6/19 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground

6/21 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

6/22 - Nashville, TN - The End

6/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

6/25 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

6/27 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

6/28 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

6/29 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

7/07 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

7/08 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

7/09 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

7/11 - Austin, TX - Antone's

7/12 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

7/14 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

7/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

7/17 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

7/18 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

7/20 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

* denote dates supporting The 1975

Credit: Le3ay