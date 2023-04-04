Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WALLICE Announces New EP 'Mr Big Shot' and Shares New Single 'Best Friend'

Her new Mr Big Shot EP will be released via Dirty Hit on Friday, June 23rd.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Hot off the heels of a US Jawny tour and with more dates on the horizon with The 1975, Wallice is back with big news. Her new Mr Big Shot EP will be released via Dirty Hit on Friday, June 23rd.

The EP is yet another triumph in songwriting, with Wallice giving a masterclass in Gen Z's hopes, dreams and failures. Today we are getting our first look at new music with Wallice gifting us the new song "Best Friend."

The song is a nostalgic, gritty, angsty look at friendship, romantic and/or platonic as Wallive explains "A recurrent theme in my music has been friendship. I think this song can easily relate to both friendship and the friendship within a romantic relationship. I've had a couple falling outs with various friends throughout my life, I think it's just part of life and growing up. Even though that friendship might not serve you anymore it's still so easy to reminisce on it and miss it."

This marks Wallice's first new single following "Japan" and her EP, 90s American Superstar, last year. The indie pop wunderkind has swiftly become an artist to watch, with her tongue-in-cheek, self-effacing anthems that capture the anxiety of growing up. Wallice is also hitting the road for a string of headline shows this summer which kicks off in Toronto on June 19th, with stops in Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Wallice Live Dates - US Dates in bold

4/04 - Bangkok, TH - IMPACT Arena*

4/08 - Perth, AUS - Red Hill Auditorium*

4/10 - Adelaide, AUS - Adelaide Entertainment Centre*

4/11 - Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena*

4/12 - Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena*

4/14 - Sydney, AUS - ICC Sydney*

4/15 - Brisbane, AUS - Riverstage*

4/16 - Sydney, AUS - Qudos Bank Arena*

4/19 - Wellington, NZ - TSB Arena*

4/21 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena*

5/03 - Manila, PH - Mall of Asia Arena*

5/04 - Manila, PH - Mall of Asia Arena*

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Block Party

5/31 - Glasgow, UK - The Poetry Club

6/01 - Manchester, UK - YES (The Basement)

6/02 - London, UK - Moth Club

6/19 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground

6/21 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

6/22 - Nashville, TN - The End

6/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

6/25 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

6/27 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

6/28 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

6/29 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

7/07 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

7/08 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

7/09 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

7/11 - Austin, TX - Antone's

7/12 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

7/14 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

7/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

7/17 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

7/18 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

7/20 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

* denote dates supporting The 1975

Credit: Le3ay



Louise Post of Veruca Salt to Release Debut Solo Album Photo
Louise Post of Veruca Salt to Release Debut Solo Album
Produced by Matt Drenik (Lions, Battleme), Sleepwalker is a classic combination of Post’s ability to weave intricate lyrical tapestries with undeniable, hook-heavy melodies. The album’s first song, a perfect reverie of guitar haze called “Guilty,” is available to hear now. Louise has also announced a 19-date headlining tour.
Sacramento Quartet Güero Release Minds Eye Single Photo
Sacramento Quartet Güero Release 'Mind's Eye' Single
The album was recorded live at Pus Cavern Studios in Sacramento with ace recording engineer Joe Johnson and further elevated by Oakland producer and fellow musician, Akiyoshi Ehara (The Seshen, Geographer); who amping up and dialing down dynamics added greater tones, higher fidelity, heavy delays and string arrangements.
Jesse Mac Cormack Shares New Single A&E_2 From New EP SOLO_2 Photo
Jesse Mac Cormack Shares New Single 'A&E_2' From New EP 'SOLO_2'
As on his previous award winning LP Now, Mac Cormack plays almost every instrument on SOLO and SOLO_2 himself, surrounded by a soundtrack of one. Across rippling tracks, the singer summons a sonic world that's razor-edged and intimate, influenced by the textured electronics of James Blake, Little Dragon, Caribou and SUUNS.
Peter Moréns SunYears Shares Slipping Away Photo
Peter Morén's SunYears Shares 'Slipping Away'
SunYears, a new project from Swedish singer/songwriter Peter Morén of Peter Bjorn and John, shares the second single, “Slipping Away,” from the debut album Come Fetch My Soul! For the album, Morén enlisted fellow indie artists Ron Sexsmith, Jess Williamson, Eric Johnson (Fruit Bats, Bonny Light Horseman), and Kathryn Williams.

