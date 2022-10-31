Vylana Announces New Visual Album 'Goddess Rise'

After two incredibly successful single releases ("Phoenix" & "Out of Exile") breakout star Vylana is proud to announce the release of her first solo album entitled Goddess Rise. The EP will be accompanied by a stunningly cinematic and dangerously raw visual album set to release on November 2nd, 2022.

Goddess Rise is both an album and an invitation. It tells the story of Vylana's emergence from the depths of pain, caused in great part by self-rejection that was reinforced by the value structures of our society. Without the fortification of radical self love and acceptance she tolerated all manner of abuses from an often manipulative and vampiric world.

Then one day she had enough. She awoke. She remembered. And this started the healing journey to the reclamation of her inner Goddess. This album has five movements, following the arc of her own heroine's journey. From awakening, to sacred rage, to setting a boundary, to reclaiming her sexuality from exile, and finally her rise as a phoenix from the ashes of transformation.

Radically authentic in both story and delivery, this album provides a map that invites the listener to go on their own journey of reclamation. With the support of collaborating creatrix and esteemed violinist Laura Escudé and the ancient future tribal rhythms of producer Savej, the album leads the listener through the evolutionary arc of an epic story. This is a one of a kind offering, from a one of a kind artist.

When listening to each layering track, the range of Vylana's gentle yet ferocious vocals give way for an electrifying performance. Her versatility builds upon a soundscape that morphs together an array of influences - pulling from elements of world music, electronic, tribal, rock and pop. She weaves together so eloquently, a visceral palette of textures and ethereal soundwaves that make for a timeless sonic experience.

This album is not just music, it is truth expressed through sound. It is vulnerable authenticity, invoked as an invitation to bravery. And that's the only way that Vylana would have it. Listen to Goddess Rise today on all streaming platforms and make way for this new wave of medicine music that is Vylana. Follow below for more information on the release of its accompanying visual and more updates!

Photography Credit: Kimberly Mufferi