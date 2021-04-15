Volume.com Partners with Lightning 100 for 'Music City Mayhem'

Volume.com, a new livestreaming, online venue, is proud to partner with Lightning 100, Nashville's longest-running independent radio station, on their beloved and popular Music City Mayhem competition, an indie battle-of-the-bands contest. The competition has helped bring wider audiences to its winners, including last year's champion, Fulton Lee. For the first time in its history, this year's final four Mayhem artists will battle live via livestream on Thursday, April 29, 7-9 p.m. CST / 8-10 p.m. EST before a worldwide streaming audience on Volume.

Volume, officially launched on March 12, provides a dynamic and personalized experience for both artists and entertainment lovers on a 24/7 livestreaming platform. Volume offers established and aspiring performers an interactive environment to build and expand their audiences and monetize their passions. All Volume users have free, front-row seats to experience the moment and those with accounts can live chat with their favorite artists.

"With performers and musicians across the board continuing to be affected by the pandemic, Volume is proud to partner with Nashville's locally owned and operated Lightning 100, who shares our commitment to supporting independent talent," said Volume Director of Creative Media and Brand Development and 'Amplified' host, Ben Holst. "In addition, we are thrilled to be able to feature the final four Music City Mayhem bands on our new streaming talk show 'Amplified,' which will focus each week on highlighting not only the international streamers on Volume, but also Industry wizards of all disciplines who work behind the scenes."

"Music City Mayhem has been a true blessing to everyone here at Lightning 100 and the Nashville music community," said Lightning 100 Program Director, Dan Buckley. "Just look at our inaugural winner from 2009, Moon Taxi. We just saw them headline Nashville's Municipal Auditorium and sell over 5,000 tickets. We have discovered so many great Nashville bands from the contest over the years. Every time we ask for submissions, we find someone new to love. Over the years the prize has gotten bigger and more valuable and it's attracted more and more talented acts."

Volume's new weekly talk show "Amplified" - hosted by Holst , the Atlanta-based award-winning producer/engineer/musician - will feature exclusive sit-down interviews with the final four bands/artists on April 25. Fans will have the opportunity to chat with their favorites and share tips to further champion them in the finale.

Lightning 100's Music City Mayhem remains Nashville's premiere new music discovery competition, exposing listeners to emerging talent while allowing Nashville's Independent Radio to identify and support local stars in the making. Music City Mayhem's final winner will be selected by 1) votes submitted online during artists' separate 20-minute sets live from a Nashville venue; 2) votes from this year's official judges (to be announced); and 3) combined votes made during previous head-to-head match-ups through April. The competition will culminate with a live-streamed finale on April 29 via Volume featuring performances by the final four artists - one will be crowned the Music City Mayhem champion.

After reviewing more than 340 submissions this year, 32 local artists began to battle it out in a bracket-style competition on April 5, both on-air and online, as they vie for the title of Music City Mayhem champions. Fans can stay tuned to Lightning 100 or lightning100.com to hear these songs air daily at 9am, 12pm, 3pm, 6pm, and 11pm CST, and vote for their favorite local tunes. Past Music City Mayhem winners include Fulton Lee, Creature Comfort, Paul McDonald, Smooth Hound Smith, Roots Of A Rebellion and Moon Taxi.

The winning band will win a spot in Lightning 100's heavy airplay rotation for 12 weeks following the competition, and will be considered for future opportunities with Volume Records - created to help new talent jumpstart their careers. Additionally, the champion will win an advertising package on Lightning 100 (valued at $3,200); a live broadcast performance from a Nashville venue; three days of studio time with an engineer from Forty-One Fifteen Recordings​; $500 credit towards legal advice from ​Whiskey Ghost Entertainment Law​; a pair of ​Adam Audio​ A7X monitors; 10 hours of production, song development, mixing, and mastering from ​Basement 3 Productions​; a 6-month Red6 membership to ​Ridenour Rehearsal Studios​; and a $300 gift card to ​Gruhn Guitars; $500 gift certificate from Runaway Audio; 7 days of rentals from Nashville In-Ear Rentals​.

Finalists will also receive Volume merchandise and personalized technical support to help get started with the platform.