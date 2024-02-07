Voice Of 'Jimmy Neutron' Debi Derryberry to Release 4th Kids' Album

With a career that spans 30 years and includes nearly 400 IMDb credits, Debi Derryberry is one of Hollywood's most active and sought-after voiceover artists, best known for voicing Jimmy Neutron in the Academy Award-nominated film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.

Debi's fans have rocketed her TikTok page to more than 26.1 million likes and 1.2 million followers. As if that's not enough, Debi is also a lifelong musician and award-winning singer/songwriter who will release her fourth children's album, Gotta Go Green, on March 8, in time for Earth Day.

Even before its official release, Gotta Go Green has been honored with a prestigious National Parenting Products Award.

With titles like “My Electric Car,” “Recycle!,” “I'm a Great Recycler,” “Carbon Footprint,” “Little Tiny Molecules of H20,” and “Earth Day's My Birthday,” the upbeat, fun songs on Gotta Go Green are all about helping kids and families become more environmentally aware and eco-conscious.

“This album is so important to me as a way of helping to shape the next generation of our planet's caretakers,” says Debi Derryberry. “My intention is to try to bring awareness to recycling, pollution, and some of the tangible things we can all do to help fix our world. I want these songs to be played anywhere kids might be receptive to learning how to be part of the solution, while also having a terrific time dancing and singing along!”

She continues, “I LOVE to help…with anything! And I live my life actively trying to be a better custodian of our planet. My hope is that the ideas in Gotta Go Green will stay in children's young, active minds as they grow to adulthood.”

Album highlights include the catchy, contemporary pop sounds of “Gotta Go Green,” “My Electric Car,” which pays homage to all electric cars (including Debi's!), and “Earth Day's My Birthday,” a song that was originally written as a single to help bring attention to Earth Day but ended up becoming the inspiration for Gotta Go Green. Debi wrote “I'm A Great Recycler” when her son was six years old. She says “We had a giant compost bin, and we were big recyclers even back then. I included my little boy in the music video of this song, showing him helping to recycle bottles. He's an adult now, and I'm glad he has grown up knowing how important recycling is!” As a single, “I'm A Great Recycler” won both a 2023 NAPPA Award and a Parents' Pick Award.

Videos for several of the songs on Gotta Go Green are posted to Debi's “Debi Derryberry KIDS!” YouTube channel, with more to come.

Gotta Go Green will be available as a digital release on all streaming platforms and for purchase on Debi's website HERE.

ABOUT DEBI DERRYBERRY:

LA-based Debi Derryberry is best known for her distinguished 30-year career as a voice actor, having voiced Jimmy Neutron in the Academy Award-nominated film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, as well as characters in Disney/Pixar's Toy Story, Netflix's Emmy-nominated adult show F is For Family, Fox Broadcasting's Grimsburg, Nickelodeon's The Loud House, Monster High, Sharkdog, and The Casa Grandes, Disney's Bugs Bunny Builders, and many, many more.

Debi's video game credits include Like a Dragon, Granblue Fantasy Relink, Crash Bandicoots, Final Fantasy, Guild Wars 2, Genshin Impact, and World of Warcraft. She can be heard on such animé projects as Zatch Bell!, Sailor Moon, and Glitter Force. A “go-to” coach as well as a performer, Debi is the author of the popular book, Voice Over 101: How to Succeed as a Voice Actor, which is now in its second edition, and she was voted LA's #1 voiceover coach by Backstage West.

As an on-camera actress, Debi's credits include The Rookie, The Grinder, iCarly, Ghostworld, Comic Book: The Movie, and Free Willy. In Free Willy, Debi was the stunt double who actually rode the whale!

However, Debi's passion has always been music. The granddaughter of an Orthodox Jewish cantor, Debi received her first guitar at age 9, and she has been writing and singing ever since. After graduating from UCLA as a pre-med student, Debi followed her heart to pursue a career as a country music singer/songwriter in Nashville. Debi returned to LA three years later to launch her voiceover career, but she never abandoned her music.

She formed a female folk/country trio, Honey Pig, which was voted one of the 100 Top LA Bands for three years running, sang at Dodgers and Lakers games, and even had a song on NPR's much-listened-to show, Car Talk. Honey Pig released an album, Exactly As We Are, a 4-song EP, Clueless You, and a single, “Fallin.'” Becoming a parent ultimately inspired Debi to write and record three award-winning children's albums. (The title song from her third children's album, Baby Banana, went to number one on the SiriusXM Kids Place Live radio charts!) Debi's fourth children's album, Gotta Go Green, will be released on March 8, 2024.

Debi's previous children's albums include Baby Banana, Very Derryberry, and What A Way To Play. Her children's book, Baby Banana and the Licorice Tree, written to accompany the Baby Banana album, is available on Amazon.

photo credit Cathryn Farnsworth