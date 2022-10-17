Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virgin Music UK Announces Forward Thinking 'Parachute' Label and Distribution Services

Oct. 17, 2022  

Expanding on a year filled with flourishing electronic music releases, Virgin Music UK announces Parachute, a new distribution and artist services arm for dance and electronic artists with crossover appeal, inspired by the original late seventies sounds of Casablanca's Parachute Records.

The imprint's first unofficial single Feel About You from rising star Melle Brown and industry pioneer Annie Mac was a certified summer anthem that already boasts radio support from BBC Radio 1 and KISS FM, and two Spotify playlist covers for Fresh Finds Dance and UK House Music.

The single also received remixes from DJ Koze and HoneyLuv as well as Sean McCabe wrapping up the remix pack on 4th November.

"Having an independent spirit is fundamental to me at this stage in my career as an artist, allowing me to release music with an open mind and experiment whilst developing my sound. Working with a label services team like Virgin Music UK has given me support in the right places, but more importantly, the freedom I need at this stage in my career." - Melle Brown

Aiming for one release a month, the label will follow up Feel About You with an original single Don't Walk Away on 21st October from rising star ESSEL, who boasts support from BBC Radio 1 and KISS FM as well as previous releases on Solotoko, Toolroom, Love & Other, Good Company, Sinister Sounds, and more.

'I am super excited for this one to land on Parachute' - ESSEL

Parachute's launch marks Virgin Music UK's continued effort to represent and expand releases across the dance and electronic music spectrum that has already included releases from the likes of Rain Radio and Alex Adair in addition to alt-electronic releases from Mall Grab, Effy, Mafro, Steel City Dance Discs, and bad tuner on its LG105 imprint. With more releases set to sign, expect Parachute to continue a flourishing release schedule into 2023 and beyond.

Parachute will launch on 17th October. ESSEL - Don't Walk Away is out 21st October, deployed by Parachute. Pre-save here.

