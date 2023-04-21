Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vintage Culture Releases 'Rock the Casbah'

Vintage Culture Releases 'Rock the Casbah'

The track is out now via Gorgon City’s Realm Records today. 

Apr. 21, 2023  

Renowned international DJ and producer Vintage Culture releases his highly anticipated single 'Rock the Casbah', featuring the original iconic vocal hook from The Clash's hit song of the same name. The exciting new track from the Brazilian icon - who last weekend wowed crowds at Coachella Festival - will finally be available for streaming and download on all major platforms, via Gorgon City's Realm Records today.

The Clash's 'Rock the Casbah' was a massive hit in the 1980s, and Joe Strummer's anthemic vocal still screams out from FM Radios around the world today. Vintage Culture's latest release is a fresh take on the classic track, blending the original vocal recording with his signature infectious rhythm section. 'Rock the Casbah' has already become a major highlight of Vintage Culture's set as he begins his worldwide tour of 2023.

In a statement regarding the new release Vintage Culture said, "The Clash's 'Rock the Casbah' is one of those songs that never loses its punch. The Clash is a timeless rock band that has influenced generations of musicians. I wanted to pay homage to the original while also bringing my own sound to the track. I'm proud of the final results and I hope fans will love it as much as I do."

With his unique blend of house, tech house, and bass music, Vintage Culture has become one of the most in-demand producers in the electronic music scene. From the tiny municipality of Mundo Novo, Brazilian house DJ has earned over a billion streams on platforms like Spotify and has performed at major festivals around the world. In the spring of 2023, Vintage Culture begins weekly residencies at Hi Ibiza and with the Tao Group in Las Vegas, after recently announcing his debut album to be released on his new label BOMA RECORDS.

Continuing his statement, Vintage Culture said, "The Summer of 2023 will be one for the books. I'll be performing over 20 shows per month including the cities: Tokyo, London, Stockholm, Bucharest, and New York. Among the Festivals Lollapalooza, Coachella, Creamfields, and Tomorrowland are on the schedule. There's nothing better than bringing my music directly to fans around the world."

'Rock the Casbah' is just the latest example of Vintage Culture's talent for creating unforgettable dance tracks that blend classic sounds with modern production techniques. Fans of The Clash and electronic music enthusiasts alike are sure to appreciate this riveting new release.

Listen to the new single here:



Alison Brown Collaborates with Kronos Quartet on Porches Photo
Alison Brown Collaborates with Kronos Quartet on 'Porches'
“Porches” was composed by Brown and pianist Chris Walters who also wrote the string arrangement. Walters’ credits include stints with JD Souther, Jeff Coffin Mu’tet and Alabama. While many have come to know the banjo in the context of country and bluegrass music, its popularity dates back to late 19th century America.
Gus Dapperton Announces New Album With Dont Let Me Down Ft. Benee Photo
Gus Dapperton Announces New Album With 'Don't Let Me Down' Ft. Benee
Alt-pop artist Gus Dapperton reunites with singer BENEE on his addictive new single “Don’t Let Me Down” following a surprise Coachella performance on her set last Friday. He also will be embarking on tour this spring with indie rock outfit Hippo Campus starting on May 2nd in Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Morgan Kibby Releases Palm Springs Cemetery and Buttermilk Sky Photo
Morgan Kibby Releases 'Palm Springs Cemetery' and 'Buttermilk Sky'
Forlorn matters of the heart can indeed be turned into art proves Sue Clayton – a new sonic persona created by songwriter, composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist Morgan Kibby, who has formerly released songs under the moniker White Sea. Two new songs from the album are available to hear now - “Palm Springs Cemetery” and “Buttermilk Sky.”
Jordy Releases Sophomore Album Boy Photo
Jordy Releases Sophomore Album 'Boy'
Fast-rising, award-nominated pop artist JORDY has released his much-anticipated sophomore album BOY. Piling up north of 100 million career streams, earning nominations at the GLAAD Media Awards, Queerty Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards, JORDY holds nothing back on the new LP.

From This Author - Michael Major


RAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' RemixRAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' Remix
April 21, 2023

Co-produced by RAYE alongside Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Little Mix, Selena Gomez) and Di Genius (Beyonce, Drake, Burna Boy), the rousing remix finds the powerhouses combining forces for a dynamic must-hear collaboration.
Björk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Double SingleBjörk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Double Single
April 21, 2023

For Record Store Day 2023, Björk will release a double A-side 12” of her recent remixes by Sega Bodega (feat. Shygirl) and sideproject. ‘ovule ft. Shygirl (Sega Bodega remix)’ emphasises the track’s majestic percussive elements. Björk also collaborated with sideproject when producing some of the beats on ‘fossora.’
Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'
April 21, 2023

Boasting boundless energy and rapid-fire lyrics, the melodic concoction showcases the young MC's unfiltered approach and undeniable suave charisma.'Let Ha Go' produced by MCVertt (known for Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock”) is accompanied by a striking video, which depicts the teenager's rise to stardom.
The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'
April 21, 2023

AMEN was recorded at Rockfield Studios, produced with Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, U2) and engineered with Real World Studios’ Joe Jones. It writhes with seditious blues drama, soul and gospel passion, the crunch of prime hip-hop and garage punk’s visceral electricity. Watch the new music video now!
IAMX Releases New Song 'The X ID'IAMX Releases New Song 'The X ID'
April 21, 2023

The song is the first new lyrical material from the project since 2018’s Alive In New Light and builds on the grinding modular sounds of 2021’s Machinate. The first of two albums across the next year, the Fault Lines project explores the rifts and fractures of our lives, both psychologically and within the tangible world. Plus, tour dates!
share