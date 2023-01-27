Vintage Culture Announces Debut Album

Vintage Culture has linked up with UK singer-songwriter Izzy Bizu on the new single 'If I Live Forever', out on Virgin UK. In an impassioned Instagram post, now Vintage Culture announced his forthcoming debut album via his new label BOMA RECORDS.

"Culture, a community. Together we are all part of this dream. Together we are entering a new phase. "If I Live Forever", it's available worldwide. This is the first track from my debut album, which will be the fulfillment of another lifelong dream." - Vintage Culture on his forthcoming album and new single.

A vibrant, big room house cut, 'If I Live Forever' pairs Vintage Culture's fresh sound design with Izzy's captivating vocals. A departure in sound for the Brazilian maestro, the track hints at an artistic evolution, which will be revealed through new releases as the year unfolds.

Speaking about the track, Vintage Culture says, "I'm proud to begin 2023 with 'If I Live Forever' - my first collaboration with the talented UK vocalist, Izzy Bizu. I was inspired by Izzy's vocal performance to create a track that would work great in the clubs and jump from the radio. Let's begin the new year with a positive and upbeat vibe. 'If I Live Forever' is the perfect track to start our next journey."

Izzy adds, "'If I Live Forever' is about feeling blue about the loss of my father. It was originally acoustic then I sang it in the studio, over a dance beat and it turned into something more hopeful and euphoric. For anyone that's lost someone I hope this helps you keep their soul alive."

"If I Live Forever" is a sunkissed vocal house jam to kick off the year building anticipation for Vintage Culture's debut album.

Listen to the new single here: