Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vintage Culture Announces Debut Album

Vintage Culture Announces Debut Album

The album's sound will be revealed through new releases as the year unfolds.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Vintage Culture has linked up with UK singer-songwriter Izzy Bizu on the new single 'If I Live Forever', out on Virgin UK. In an impassioned Instagram post, now Vintage Culture announced his forthcoming debut album via his new label BOMA RECORDS.

"Culture, a community. Together we are all part of this dream. Together we are entering a new phase. "If I Live Forever", it's available worldwide. This is the first track from my debut album, which will be the fulfillment of another lifelong dream." - Vintage Culture on his forthcoming album and new single.

A vibrant, big room house cut, 'If I Live Forever' pairs Vintage Culture's fresh sound design with Izzy's captivating vocals. A departure in sound for the Brazilian maestro, the track hints at an artistic evolution, which will be revealed through new releases as the year unfolds.

Speaking about the track, Vintage Culture says, "I'm proud to begin 2023 with 'If I Live Forever' - my first collaboration with the talented UK vocalist, Izzy Bizu. I was inspired by Izzy's vocal performance to create a track that would work great in the clubs and jump from the radio. Let's begin the new year with a positive and upbeat vibe. 'If I Live Forever' is the perfect track to start our next journey."

Izzy adds, "'If I Live Forever' is about feeling blue about the loss of my father. It was originally acoustic then I sang it in the studio, over a dance beat and it turned into something more hopeful and euphoric. For anyone that's lost someone I hope this helps you keep their soul alive."

"If I Live Forever" is a sunkissed vocal house jam to kick off the year building anticipation for Vintage Culture's debut album.

Listen to the new single here:



Sam Smith Releases New Album Gloria Photo
Sam Smith Releases New Album 'Gloria'
Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith released Gloria, their fourth studio album, via Capitol Records. Smith will perform at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® on February 5 and kick off the North American leg of GLORIA The Tour on July 25. Watch the new music video now!
Kimbra Releases New Studio Album A Reckoning Photo
Kimbra Releases New Studio Album 'A Reckoning'
Kimbra channeled all of this into A Reckoning, her most sonically autonomous album yet. Over the course of 10 tracks, exclusively co-produced by Son Lux’s Ryan Lott, Kimbra world-builds a space of sonic grandeur while simultaneously mining the depths of her life and the myriad events catalyzing change on a global scale.
Parker Lane Releases Folk Pop Album Kaleidoscope Photo
Parker Lane Releases Folk Pop Album 'Kaleidoscope'
Parker Lane has released their new full-length album, Kaleidoscope. The 13-track LP, co-produced by front man Printz Board along with Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Vance Joy, Zach Bryan), was written during the pandemic when Printz opened his soul and examined the moments that shaped him into the person he is now.
Thru It All Release New Single Tangled Photo
Thru It All Release New Single 'Tangled'
Oklahoma natives, Thru It All, have released their latest single and accompanying video “Tangled” – their first full release of 2023. Incorporating the band’s heavier influences and leaning into more hardcore elements, “Tangled” explores the tumultuous ebbs and flows of a relationship and the inherent effect someone can have on your life.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie MusicalJeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie Musical
January 27, 2023

Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
January 27, 2023

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENNCASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline DateTHE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date
January 27, 2023

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.
share