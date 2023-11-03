Vinnie Paolizzi Is Just Getting Started With New Single 'Ahead Of Me'

The first few lines of Vinnie Paolizzi's new single, “Ahead of Me,” are a hopeful, vintage-tinged proclamation that he's only getting started: “I'm not done / At least not for good / I've got a few more miles / Under this hood.”

“[Co-writer] Ben Danaher and I have both been at this songwriting thing for a minute,” Paolizzi laughs. “Some days it feels like we're hanging on by a thread but we have to keep reminding ourselves that our best days are coming around the bend and this is all going to pay off.” Ripe with tremolo-laden electric guitar, singing B3 organ, and a laid-back drum groove that more than emphasizes the comfort Paolizzi finds in the truth he's written into existence, “Ahead of Me” is a joyfully fitting end to his new album.

“I love old R&B music and this was my attempt to throw a few elements of that into the mix on your way out the door,” says Paolizzi. “‘Ahead of Me' was the first song we recorded and the perfect way to say goodbye and thank you for listening to my debut album.”

“Ahead of Me” is the latest single from Paolizzi's upcoming self-titled LP—due out on November 17th.

Produced by Old Crow Medicine Show's Mike Harris, Paolizzi's debut promises to be a project showcasing a pocket of the Nashville community that has blazed its own trail in a time when Music Row seems to have forgotten its past, evident clearly in this first taste of the new music.

Harkening back to the halcyon days of songwriting in Nashville—back when people like Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, and Guy Clark were kicking around and writing timeless songs before they became household names—The Vinnie Paolizzi LP is ripe with collaborations from up-and-comers like Ben Chapman and Meg McRee, as well as tried and true road warriors like Harris and Adam Hood. And the final product feels like that, like cracking a beer on the porch and working through a new song with an old friend.

Yesterday, The Bluegrass Situation shared a live performance video of “Ahead of Me” featuring Paolizzi delivering an intimate version of his album-closing tune accompanied by Harris on electric guitar. Watch the video here.

Fans can stream or purchase “Ahead of Me” at this link, check out Paolizzi's previously-released single, “It Ain't Easy,” right here, and pre-order or pre-save The Vinnie Paolizzi LP ahead of its November release right here. For more information, including merch and tour dates, please visit vinniepaolizzimusic.com.

Catch Vinnie Paolizzi on Tour:

Nov. 5 - 118 North - Wayne, PA

Nov. 15 - Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge - Nashville, TN

Nov. 16 - 19 - Frank Brown Songwriters' Festival - Pensacola, FL

More About Vinnie Paolizzi

A Nashvillian by way of Philadelphia, Vinnie Paolizzi has spent the better part of the last decade in the songwriting trenches, making a name for himself as a rising singer-songwriter to watch. His abilities as a live performer have led him to various roles from playing guitar for rising star Brittney Spencer to playing his original music in the round with songwriting legend Dean Dillon.

In May 2023, Paolizzi declared his arrival as an artist and released “Proud of What I Did Today,” a grooving anthem with Everyman themes that was featured on multiple editorial playlists including Apple Music's “Southern Craft,” “New In Country,” and “New In Americana,” as well as AAA radio.

Set to be released in November 2023, Paolizzi's self-titled full-length record promises to be a project showcasing a pocket of the Nashville community that has blazed its own trail in a time when Music Row seems to have forgotten its past.