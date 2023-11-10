Vincent Neil Emerson Releases Shooter Jennings-Produced LP 'The Golden Crystal Kingdom'

“I've always found the combination of country and rock interesting, looking at people like Gram Parsons, Stephen Stills, and Neil Young,” says Texas-based, Choctaw-Apache songwriter and recording artist Vincent Neil Emerson about the inspiration behind his new album, The Golden Crystal Kingdom—out now via La Honda Records/RCA Records.

“There's a few country-inspired songs on this one, a few stripped-down acoustic songs, and a few songs inspired by that 60s folk rock movement.” Written over the span of a few months, shortly before The Golden Crystal Kingdom recording sessions began, the twelve-song collection marks a more overdriven departure from Emerson's previous efforts. “This album is set apart from my other two by the louder sounds we captured in the studio,” he says. “It's not a Honky Tonk album, and it's not a folk album. It's not just one genre. It's just a mixture of some of the things I like about music.”

Produced by Shooter Jennings with some of his tried and true session musician compadres, The Golden Crystal Kingdom carries a California country sound much like the aforementioned combination Emerson has long been fond of.

“I was listening to a lot of rock & roll music from the 60s and 70s when I came up with these songs,” he remembers. And Jennings' studio alchemy helped bring them to life in the modern age. “I'm proud and lucky to say that Shooter Jennings produced this album, not just because he's a great producer that really understood the songs, but because he's one of the most genuine people I know,” says Emerson. “I'm also proud to call him a friend.”

Fans can stream or purchase The Golden Crystal Kingdom today at this link and check out Emerson's music videos for “Little Wolf's Invincible Yellow Medicine Paint,” “The Golden Crystal Kingdom,” and “Time of the Rambler” at their respective links. Emerson and his band are currently on the road with stops this weekend in Elkton, Maryland, New York City, and Philadelphia. A full list of tour dates can be found below and at vincentneilemerson.com.

Catch Vincent Neil Emerson On Tour:

NOV 10, 2023 - Elkton Music Hall - Elkton, MD

NOV 11, 2023 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY

NOV 15, 2023 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA

NOV 16, 2023 - The Southern Café and Music Hall - Charlottesville, VA

NOV 17, 2023 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

NOV 18, 2023 - New Brookland Tavern - Columbia, SC

NOV 19, 2023 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

NOV 21, 2023 - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, GA

DEC 9, 2023 - Antone's Nightclub - Austin, TX

More About Vincent Neil Emerson

The Golden Crystal Kingdom is the follow-up to Emerson's first two LPs, Fried Chicken & Evil Women and Vincent Neil Emerson, from 2019 and 2021 respectively, which established him as a refreshing voice in the Texas songwriter landscape.

From humble beginnings booking his own barbecue joint shows to touring with label mate Colter Wall and fellow Texan Charley Crocket (of whose he covers on this release, “Time of the Cottonwood Trees”), Emerson built a career the old-fashioned way, bar gig by bar gig, singular music fan by singular music fan.

The Golden Crystal Kingdom shares more of the man behind the artist than any of his previous records, his songwriting and heritage on proud display throughout the new album.