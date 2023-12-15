Vince Freeman Releases New Single 'Imposter'

Vocal powerhouse Vince Freeman has released his latest single “Imposter,” the second from his highly-anticipated debut album Scars, Ghosts & Glory, out March 22nd 2024.

Plucked from a rhythmic goldmine comes “Imposter,” where Freeman's inexhaustible vocal range proves he is anything but, as he provides listeners with a lesson in vulnerability and expressing the importance of staying true to yourself.

On the single, Vince Freeman said: “‘She says sometimes she don't breathe right…' It was something my sister said in conversation and it stuck with me. That sentence, that odd comment, was the inspiration for ‘Imposter.'

I realised that so many of us feel lost, alone, not good enough and hide it under our clothes to fit in and get by. ‘Imposter' is a letter to all the weirdos, geeks, strangers — everyone who has ever felt like they don't fit in. I guess it's my way of saying that I think we are all just trying to figure it out one way or another and it's okay to be you.”

“Imposter” follows the release of Freeman's single “Powers,” the deeply empowering first offering from the record. A gospel-infused anthem of thanks and defiance, positivity and optimism, the track showcases both Freeman's faith in the power of song and the impact it has had on his life. From his journey as industry tastemaker, to prime-time musical acclaim, then complete contentment, Vince Freeman's got the power. Last week he shared a passion-filled live version of the track, which you can watch here.

As the title of his forthcoming debut album suggests, the scars are as important as the glory to Freeman. Scars, Ghosts & Glory is a 12-track collection of songs produced by Paul Visser (aka GoldCrush), brimming with powerful earworms and honest tales. Scars also take a literal form for Freeman, who spent six years in pain, consistently under the surgeon's knife, perennially fearful that he'd never walk or perform again. Making a miraculous, full recovery, he's ready to make the most of what life has to offer.

As it did for many, the pandemic derailed Freeman, switching gears and opening a mobile coffee stall, Coffee Rocks. Some well-timed good-karma, perhaps, an entertainment lawyer buying a coffee at a festival led to Freeman able to raise the funds to complete his album and set up his own label, Kinetic Records, to release it. “It certainly wasn't the fairy tale that I wanted it to be,” he says. “It was hard work. But sometimes it's hard work that makes things open up.” The painfully honest, life-richly-lived world of Scars, Ghosts & Glory is available for pre-save here and physical pre-order here.

Freeman's career is one to be admired, and one always centered around hard work. As a regular performer at West London club, Ginglik, Freeman founded their popular night ‘Shush', performing alongside and/or helping to give early opportunities to the likes of Ed Sheeran, Paolo Nutini, Newton Faulkner and Nizlopi. Later, around the time he was part of BBC1 TV talent show The Voice, Freeman was playing 300 gigs a year.

While appearing on a TV talent show under the mentorship of The Script's Danny O'Donoghue was a learning experience, his empowering contentment now feels more of an achievement. With a decade's hindsight, Freeman said, “You need to own these things. When I was younger, I thought I needed to be a certain person. I was chasing fame – which is now probably the thing that I would run away from.”

Performing at the likes of the F1 at Silverstone, horse-racing at Ascot, the FA Cup Final, receiving a platinum disc (for a collaboration with Lost Frequencies), 5 European Top 10s, sharing stages with Eric Clapton, Paul Weller, Jocelyn Brown, and Jamie Woon, and even has a thank you on Ed Sheeran's debut album, Freeman has had undeniable success.

Scars, Ghosts & Glory is the sound of a musician who has poured everything of himself into his music, made his own luck, overcame life-threatening challenges and been his own best ambassador. This is Vince Freeman's journey and his towering achievement.