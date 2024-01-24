Vince Freeman Drops New Single 'Blame Myself'

Vocal powerhouse Vince Freeman has released his new single “Blame Myself” the third from his highly-anticipated debut album Scars, Ghosts & Glory, out March 22nd.

The anthemic soulful stomper is an ode to unapologetically owning the choices we make in life and speaks to the singer-songwriter's journey of self-acceptance. In the accompanying music video, directed by Chris Boulton and Moss Davis, Freeman takes hit after hit, showcasing his resilience as he humbly holds his ground no matter what is thrown his way.

“‘Blame Myself' is simply about the moment I understood that all of these moments and all the decisions, (right and wrong) are mine,” shares Freeman on the single. “They don't belong to anyone else and they make me who I am – warts and all! I think that we are all the eye of our own storm and the one true constant as we try and find our way. ‘Blame Myself' is a statement of fact, it is a 'Here I am, no apologies, just making the best lemonade I can!'”

“Blame Myself” follows Freeman's previously released offerings including vulnerable single “Imposter,” where he expresses the importance of staying true to yourself, and the empowering, gospel-infused anthem “Powers” which showcases both Freeman's faith in the power of song and the impact it has had on his life. From his journey as industry tastemaker, to prime-time musical acclaim, then complete contentment, Vince Freeman's got the power.

Vince Freeman embarks on a UK tour this coming April. Tickets are on-sale now, here.

Tour Dates:

7/4 - Annabels, Plymouth*

8/4 - Cavern, Exeter

10/4 - Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham

11/4 - 33 Oldham Street, Manchester

12/4 - Think Tank, Newcastle

14/4 - King Tuts, Glasgow

15/4 - Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield

16/4 - Camden Club, London

27/4 - Parabola Arts Cheltenham Centre, Cheltenham*

*Tickets on door, no advance

As the title of his forthcoming debut album suggests, the scars are as important as the glory to Freeman. Scars, Ghosts & Glory is a 12-track collection of songs produced by Paul Visser (aka GoldCrush), brimming with powerful earworms and honest tales. Scars also take a literal form for Freeman, who spent six years in pain, consistently under the surgeon's knife, perennially fearful that he'd never walk or perform again. Making a miraculous, full recovery, he's ready to make the most of what life has to offer.

As it did for many, the pandemic derailed Freeman, switching gears and opening a mobile coffee stall, Coffee Rocks. Some well-timed good-karma, perhaps, an entertainment lawyer buying a coffee at a festival led to Freeman able to raise the funds to complete his album and set up his own label, Kinetic Records, to release it. “It certainly wasn't the fairy tale that I wanted it to be,” he says. “It was hard work. But sometimes it's hard work that makes things open up.” The painfully honest, life-richly-lived world of Scars, Ghosts & Glory is available for pre-save here and physical pre-order here.

Freeman's career is one to be admired, and one always centered around hard work. As a regular performer at West London club, Ginglik, Freeman founded their popular night ‘Shush', performing alongside and/or helping to give early opportunities to the likes of Ed Sheeran, Paolo Nutini, Newton Faulkner and Nizlopi. Later, around the time he was part of BBC1 TV talent show The Voice under the mentorship of The Script's Danny O'Donoghue, Freeman was playing 300 gigs a year.

Performing at the likes of the F1 at Silverstone, horse-racing at Ascot, the FA Cup Final, receiving a platinum disc (for a collaboration with Lost Frequencies), 5 European Top 10s, sharing stages with Eric Clapton, Paul Weller, Jocelyn Brown, and Jamie Woon, and even has a thank you on Ed Sheeran's debut album, Freeman has had undeniable success.

Scars, Ghosts & Glory is the sound of a musician who has poured everything of himself into his music, made his own luck, overcame life-threatening challenges and been his own best ambassador. This is Vince Freeman's journey and his towering achievement.

Photo Credit: Chris Boulton