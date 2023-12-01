Vidoe: Atreyu Shares 'Come Down' Video From 'The Beautiful Dark Of Life' Album

Atreyu releases “Come Down” alongside a video from The Beautiful Dark of Life album due December 8 via Spinefarm.

Using a psychedelic drug metaphor, the single speaks to current Atreyu mood. “What we're going through is a high we never want to come down from,” frontman Brandon Saller said. “Those experiences with psychedelics can be very awakening to some people, too,” adds guitarist Dan Jacobs. “They can break you down and give you a bigger, broader perspective of yourself when you come back down, which I feel is a journey we've all been on.”

The Beautiful Dark of Life is an emotional journey through three distinct phases accompanying the three EPs—capturing the essence of despair on The Hope Of A Spark, the pursuit of hope on The Moment You Find Your Flame and the triumphant self-discovery and purpose on A Torch In The Dark.

The album features sonic numbers that touch every corner of the heavy music sphere – from metal to punk and alternative, via '80s classic rock and with shades of industrial, hip-hop, and unashamed pop – speaking more than ever to a generation of music fans who care little for the traditional constraints of genre.

Through the expression of deeply personal feelings and emotions, the album is soul-baring and empathetic and offers escapism, and empowerment through songs that speak openly about anxiety, depression, self-belief, love, and identity that includes three new songs, “Dancing With My Demons,” “Insomnia” and the title track.

“‘The Beautiful Dark Of Life' is the journey we are all on,” said frontman Brandon Saller. “It is the journey we have taken the audience on through the three EPs: the highs, lows, and lessons of life. And much like living through them, you don't gain a full understanding of what it all means without the whole picture. This album is that picture.”

“We wanted each EP to have its own space to exist, for every song to find its audience and connect with people in its own right. But then when those songs are later collected together in the shape of the album, it will be an ‘A-ha!' moment where we hope people will rediscover them in a new light, and find something in them all over again,” said the bassist/vocalist, Porter McKnight.

“I was walking with my young daughter one day when we went under a bridge,” said Saller. “She pointed at something and said, ‘Daddy, what's that?' I told her, ‘That's a shadow, honey.' And she turned to me and said, ‘Shadows are the beautiful dark of life,'” in discussing the album title.

ATREYU ushered in a new movement in heavy music. Their music seamlessly intertwines with formative experiences for a diverse legion of dedicated listeners, many of whom started their own bands. They've broken into the Top 10 in the Billboard 200 more than once; two of their albums, The Curse and Lead Sails Paper Anchor, are certified gold with 2 million albums sold worldwide and an encompassing 600 million streams. Their most recent album, Baptize has clocked 65 million streams alongside a Top 10 at rock radio hit with "Warrior" featuring Travis Barker.

Where once the band was heralded as the early innovators of the nascent metalcore scene, their place in heavy music's diverse and boundary-breaking scene has never felt more relevant, with inspirations of pop-punk, hardcore, thrash, ‘80s rock, and more melding into a unique and varied sound that has never felt more relevant than in today's increasingly genreless world.

With a 20-year career and eight acclaimed albums in the rear-view mirror, ATREYU in 2023 is focused only on the present and the future, and a mission to continue shaping and defining the rock and metal scene, just as they have always done since their emergence from Huntington Beach in Southern California.

Frontman Brandon Saller, guitarists Dan Jacobs and Travis Miguel, bassist Porter McKnight and drummer Kyle Rosa are one of the most respected names and potent forces in heavy music, and their live show is one of the most heralded on the touring circuit.