Videos: Watch Brigitte Calls Me Baby Make National TV Debut On CBS

ATO Records' Chicago-based “future rock royalty” (WXPN) Brigitte Calls Me Baby made their national TV debut this weekend, delivering a dazzling performance on CBS Saturday Morning of three tracks - “Impressively Average,” “Eddie My Love” and “The Future Is Our Way Out” - from their debut EP This House Is Made of Corners, out now.

The appearance arrives as the band delivers knockout shows on the road, selling out rooms in Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Chicago. Recently the band also announced a second evening at Chicago's Lincoln Hall following their first summer date selling out, and a sold out play at Schubas Tavern in March.

It's clear Brigitte Calls Me Baby is primed for a major 2024. Already the band's knockout single "Impressively Average" zeroed in on the Top 10 at Triple A Radio and debuted in Billboard's Top 40 Alt Charts. HITS and WXPN just called them an Artist To Watch and ahead of their Philadelphia debut at World Cafe Live, and WXPN said “the band makes riveting, retro rock and roll music that feels calmly nostalgic yet eerily new. There's an intriguing, shape-shifting allure to the band's familiar yet fresh sound.”

Produced by Dave Cobb, the nine-time Grammy Award-winning producer/songwriter/engineer behind hits by Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton and others; the band's 2023 debut EP shines with its pounding rhythms and shimmering guitar tones and indicates just how effervescent the future is for this breakout act. Check out the video for EP single “Impressively Average” directed by Alec Basse here and read more at Flood.

As shown on their debut EP This House Is Made Of Corners, Brigitte Calls Me Baby possesses a singular musicality informed by Leavins' eclectic upbringing. Originally from the Southeast Texas town of Port Arthur, he grew up listening to Roy Orbison records at his grandparents' house next door, while his parents played him new-wave bands like The Cars and his friends turned him onto Radiohead and The Strokes. At age 13, Leavins took up guitar and began writing songs of his own, quickly discovering his distinct vocal style

Stay tuned for more to come on Brigitte Calls Me Baby.

BRIGITTE CALLS ME BABY 2024 TOUR DATES

March 2 - Schubas Tavern - Chicago, IL

Apr 6, 2024 - Lost Lake - Denver, CO

Apr 7, 2024 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

Apr 9, 2024 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

Apr 10, 2024 - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

April 11, 2024 - Venice West - Venice, CA

Apr 13, 2024 - Voodoo Room - San Diego, CA

Apr 15, 2024 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA

Apr 16, 2024 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA

Apr 19, 2024 - Holocene - Portland, OR

Apr 20, 2024 - Barboza - Seattle, WA

Jun 21, 2024 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

Jun 22, 2024 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

Photo Credit: Scarlet Page