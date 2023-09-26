Video: the Mountain Goats Release Video for New Single 'Murder at the 18th St. Garage'

The album, which has been named one of the most anticipated releases of the fall, is due October 27th on Merge Records.
POPULAR
the Mountain Goats release a video for “Murder at the 18th St. Garage,” the driving new single from their upcoming album, Jenny from Thebes. The album, which has been named one of the most anticipated releases of the fall by The New York Times, Pitchfork and The AV Club, is due October 27th on Merge Records.
Of the song, John Darnielle says, “Rather than being coy about it let me tell you that somebody gets killed in this song, which is, at best, a short-term solution to Jenny’s problems, not that I’m saying she herself did anything. It’s her word against his now and he can’t talk any more and she’s long gone by the time the EMTs get to 18th street. Under oath I will testify that she was with me, because I am with her. I knew when I wrote this tune that Wurster-Hughes Inc. would eat it up like a big tasty snack, and guess what, they did. Lace up your dancing workboots but wear some inserts because this one’s a sprint.”
A sequel to their beloved 2002 album All Hail West Texas, Jenny from Thebes is a lush collection of showtunes, pushing John Darnielle as a vocalist and the Mountain Goats as a band, broadening their sonic palette once again by leaning into influences like Godspell, Jim Steinman, and The Cars. Jenny from Thebes is a widescreen musical in scope, a melodrama of richly detailed characters and sweeping emotions.
Hot on the heels of a US tour that included the band’s biggest sold-out shows to date, the Mountain Goats are hitting the road again this fall in support of Jenny from Thebes. The tour kicks off in Solana Beach, CA, on October 2nd. All dates below.
10/2 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
10/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
10/5 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/6 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall - SOLD OUT
10/7 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/9 - Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
10/10 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
10/11 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
10/13 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
10/14 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/27 - Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater
10/28 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom
10/29 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theater
12/1 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
12/2 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
12/3 - Portland, ME @ Aura
12/5 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
12/6 - Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall
12/7 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
12/8 - Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer
12/10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
12/12 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
12/13 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
12/14 - St. Petersburg, FL @ The Floridian
12/15 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
Photo Credit: Jackie Lee Young
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL