Video: Yelawolf Introduces 'New Me' on Single and Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alabama-born and Nashville-based multiplatinum chart-topping artist, entrepreneur, and Slumerican Founder Yelawolf has just unleashed a new single and music video entitled “New Me” out now.

Close cohort WLPWR [Wiz Khalifa, Eminem, Travis Barker] notably cooked up the beat. The low-end rattles, while organ wails and horns swoon in the background (as if melding the trap and the old west for the very first time). Yelawolf gets in his bag and teases, “I got leather jackets older than you…Why you think I got all suited and booted?” He stomps over the production with intense delivery, picking up the pace and promising, “I’m’a show y’all new me.” You get to see just that in the accompanying visual. Helmed by director Patrick Tohill, he dons his finest vintage denim suit as he canvases a trailer park to spread the gospel of Slumerican. In the process, he meets all kinds of lovable freaks. You’ve got to see it to believe it…

It continues a busy season for the maverick, arriving on the heels of “Make You Love Me.” Produced by frequent collaborator and GRAMMY® Award winner Malay [Frank Ocean, Alicia Keys], the track reeled in over 672K Spotify streams and 3.2 million YouTube views on the music video.

“Make You Love Me” also garnered widespread tastemaker looks. Touted by HipHopDX and more, HotNewHipHop professed, “Yelawolf is continuing to build up excitement.” Bootleg Kev personally gave the song its broadcast premiere on his syndicated radio show, and Yelawolf sat down with him for a deep interview.

In February, Yelawolf kickstarted the current season with the hard-hitting “Everything.” The latter has already gathered north of 1.6 million YouTube views on the music video in addition to nearly 660K Spotify streams. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE.

Last fall, he initially heralded this chapter during an intimate secret listening session. SPIN professed, “One thing is immediately clear—Yelawolf never abandoned his hip-hop roots. The culture is part of his DNA, pumping through his veins and busting at the seams to get out.”

The stage is set for his much-anticipated magnum opus double-LP War Story coming very soon.

YELAWOLF TOUR DATES

5/17/24 Black Mountain, NC Silverados Music Park

6/8/24 Milwaukee, WI The Rave/Eagles Club (Wiscansin Fest)

7/12/24 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

7/13/24 Kansas City, MO Grinders

7/14/24 La Vista, NE The Astro

9/5/24 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Photo Credit: Spidey Smith