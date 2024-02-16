Video: Watch the KUNG FU PANDA 4 'Be Calm And Po On' Meditation

Hold onto your dumplings. DreamWorks Animation is about to unleash some serious zen with “Be Calm and Po,” the wackiest meditation session this side of the Valley of Peace!

Stressed about the upcoming long weekend? Let Po lead you on a guided meditation journey, streaming exclusively on YouTube from 9am-1pm PT on February 16th. “Be Calm and Po” is Po's attempt to lead you to the Zen zone, but with his track record, expect more panda-monium than serenity.

Jack Black lends his voice to the one and only Dragon Warrior, for a meditation journey that's as chaotic as it is calming. Because when Po's in charge, you never know whether to expect inner peace or inner peas.

In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po faces his biggest challenge yet as he assumes the role of Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. As Po grapples with his new responsibilities, he must also confront a formidable new villain, The Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis. Just like in “Be Calm and Po,” the film explores themes of finding balance amidst chaos, laughter and martial arts mayhem.

Join the “Be Calm and Po” livestream on YouTube here:



